Spiking incidents on the rise – again

Tshwane authorities issue warnings as vehicle tyre spiking incidents surge again, emphasising heightened vigilance in hotspot areas

Less than a month after a group of more than 10 suspects were arrested over vehicle tyre spiking incidents around Pretoria, the same thing is again on the increase.

This was a concern after several incidents were reported in the city over the weekend, according to Group Against Crime’s Jean du Plessis.

She said the incidents were reported on Saturday and Sunday evening on the Zambezi and Watermeyer off-ramps.

Be vigilant in hotspot areas

Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) spokesperson Senior Superintendent Isaac Mahamba urged motorists to be vigilant in the hotspot areas in Tshwane on the N4, N1 and R80.

Mahamba warned spiking incidents can occur in daylight and at night time.

He said criminals block the road with rocks, ultimately forcing motorists to divert and drive into a trap over objects such as rocks or spikes. These may damage tyres and occupants can then be robbed once they have stopped.

ALSO READ: Several spiking incidents reported across Pretoria

“The N4 highway eastbound between Wonderboom and Bronkhorstspruit, N4 highway westbound between Doornpoort Toll Plaza and Brits Toll Plaza, Mabopane Highway between Es’kia Mphahlele Drive and Ruth First Road, N1 highway between Carousel and Maubane Bridge were all identified as hotspots,” he said.

Criminals continue to try their luck

Anticrime activist Yusuf Abramjee said despite police and private security members operations, criminals continue to try their luck by spiking highways.

Abramjee said the second spike in these incidents was worrying.

“The hotspots need to have more police visibility to deter criminals,” he said.

Abramjee said police couldn’t just patrol the area for a day or two and then disappear.

“We need sustained police operations to bring these criminals to book. Motorists are driving on these roads in fear,” he said.

ALSO READ: Another two spiking incidents in Pretoria

Just last month, police arrested 11 suspects in connection with the spiking incidents around Pretoria.

Gauteng police commissioner Lieutenant-General Tommy Mthombeni said the arrest of these suspects would help police to close a lot of cases which were related to spiking incidents on the N1, N4 and R80 roads in Tshwane district, as well as robberies related to online shopping.

Two ambulances were also targeted in Pretoria last month.

Likely more groups operating with same M.O.

Criminologist Prof Jaco Barkhuizen said it wasn’t surprising the spiking incidents continued after the arrest of suspects last month.

“Yes, suspects have been arrested in connection with spiking incidents,” he said.

“But it is more than likely that more groups are operating with the same modus operandi because it is a lucrative operation for these criminals.”

ALSO READ: Motorists beware: Tshwane’s tyre spiking hotspots and how to keep safe