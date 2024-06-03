Department of Correctional Services denies Krugersdorp serial killer’s illness reports

According to the DCS there was no complaint filed for the serial killer's alleged illness.

The Department of Correctional Services has cleared the air on reports one of Krugersdorp’s most notorious serial killers, Le Roux Steyn, is suffering from liver disease.

Spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo told The Citizen that “the said inmate was never sick” and “no complaint was filed”.

This contradicts earlier reports that Steyn was rushed to the hospital from Johannesburg Central Prison due to his critical condition.

Serial killer’s charges and crimes

According to Netwerk24, Le Roux underwent tests and was described as “completely yellow and not doing well”.

Le Roux is serving a 25-year prison sentence for his role in the cult group Electus Per Deus which committed 11 murders between 2012 and 2016.

Each member of the group has tattooed the slogan which means “chosen of God ” on their bodies.

Le Roux was charged and pleaded guilty to various charges, including five counts of murder, racketeering conspiracy to commit murder, aggravated robbery, fraud, illegal possession of firearms and ammunition, and obstruction of justice.

Blood trail of murder

The first victims of the murder spree were 33-year-old Natacha Burger and 68-year-old Joyce Bonzaaier, who were stabbed to death in Centurion, in July 2012.

In August of that same year, Pastor Reg Bendixen was stabbed to death. Bendixen’s death was soon followed by the murder of 25-year-old Mikeila Valentine who was found dead in her bedroom.

Three years later, Peter and Joan Meyer were murdered and found unconscious in their living room.

The body of Jarod Jackson, who was strèet vendor, was discovered a month later charred in a wreck in Petrus Steyn.

Le Roux’s gang committed another murder in January 2016 when Glen McGregor, a 57-year-old accountant from Krugersdorp was shot dead on his farm in Randfontein.

Anthony Scholefield, also from Krugersdorp, was found dead on 10 May 2016 in the trunk of his vehicle in the town. Scholefield was a 64-year-old insurance broker, his death was then followed by Kevin McAlpine on 26 May.

Lastly, 52-year-old real estate agent Hanlie Lategan was found dead next to a stream in Randfontein on 31 May.