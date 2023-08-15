Suspect nabbed for Umlazi mass shooting

By Faizel Patel

KwaZulu-Natal police have arrested one suspect in connection with the mass shooting at Q Section in Umlazi over the weekend.

This comes after at least seven people were shot and killed, and one fatally wounded on Friday night, 11 August.

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the search for the remaining suspects is continuing.

“The 72-hour mobilisation of maximum resources activated shortly after eight people were shot and fatally wounded at Q Section in Umlazi over the weekend yielded positive results when one suspect was nabbed on Sunday.”

Arrest

Netshiunda said a multi-disciplinary team comprising officers from the Serious and Violent Crimes, Murder and Robbery Unit and other law enforcement agencies followed leads in Umbumbulu, Umlazi, Empandwini and Pitela areas.

“The identified suspect was cornered and arrested at a mall in Durban. He is expected to make his first court appearance in the Umlazi Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday. He faces seven charges of murder and one of attempted murder. A search for the remaining suspects continues.”

Mass shooting

The gang stormed into a house in Q Section in Umlazi, KZN, just before midnight and shot two people who were inside.

Netshiunda said the third person was shot inside a backroom while the fourth was shot next to the outside toilet in the same yard. He was also found with burn wounds.

“The same suspects reportedly proceeded to an informal settlement which is a few metres away from the first scene and shot three people inside a shack. Two were certified dead at the scene and the third was rushed to hospital with gunshot wounds.”

Netshiunda added that another body was found later.

He said preliminary police investigation revealed that one of the suspects, who was leading the other three, demanded his identity document from the victims before shooting them.

