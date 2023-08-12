Cops launch manhunt for gang after mass shooting in Umlazi, KZN

By Faizel Patel

Police in KwaZulu-Natal have launched a manhunt for at least four armed men who are suspected to be behind a mass shooting which left six people dead and one critically injured.

It is understood the shooting took place at Q Section, Umlazi on Friday night, 11 August 2023.

Police said the gang stormed into a house just before midnight and shot two people who were inside the house.

Mass shooting

Spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said one person was shot inside a backroom whilst the fourth person was shot next to the outside toilet. He was also found with burn wounds.

“The same suspects reportedly proceeded to an informal settlement which is just few metres away from the first scene and shot three people inside a shack. Two were certified dead at the scene and the other was rushed to hospital with gunshot wounds.”

Investigations

Netshiunda said preliminary investigation has revealed that one of the suspects, who was leading the other three, demanded his identity document from the victims before shooting them.

“It is believed that he was implicated and is wanted by police for another murder in which he allegedly dropped his identity document accidentally, and reports indicate that he believed that one of the deceased were in possession of his identity document.

“Three of the suspects have been identified and a 72-hour mobilization of maximum resources has been activated in search of the suspects,” Netshiunda added.

Police are appealing to anyone who might have information regarding the whereabouts of the suspects to contact the nearest police station or call the crime stop number 08600 10111.

Durban CBD

Last month, at least seven people were shot and wounded in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal.

Netshiunda said they were investigating seven counts of attempted murder.

“Police responded to reports of a multiple shooting. Circumstances that led to the incident are unknown at this stage, however various police disciplines have been deployed to search for clues and a manhunt for the suspects has already begun,” Netshiunda said.

