Three suspects bust for illegal possession of R2.8m worth of abalone

Citizen Reporter

Three men have been arrested in Cape Town for illegal possession and processing of abalone.

The suspects, aged between 26 and 57, were nabbed on Thursday during a search and seizure operation by the Hawks and members of Sea Border Police Cape Town.

Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani said the suspects were nabbed after police received information about premises on Heath Road, Mowbray, that were being used as an abalone storage and processing facility.

“During the operation, three suspects aged between 26 and 57 were arrested. 1 114 units of wet, 2 800 units of semi cooked abalone with a total weight of 410kg and 3 205 units of dried abalone with total weight of 421kg as well as processing equipment with an estimated total value of R2.8 million were recovered.

“Three cellphones, a DVR and documents were also seized,” Hani said in a statement.

The suspects were expected to appear in the Wynberg Magistrates’ Court on Monday for their first appearance.

