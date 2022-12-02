Boksburg schools evacuated after multiple bomb threats

Hein Kaiser

Seven schools in Boksburg, Gauteng, had to be evacuated on Friday morning after they received bomb threats.

The schools included Laerskool Witfield, Woodlands International College and Laerskool Concordia.

Both primary schools and high schools received the bomb threats.

There is speculation on the scene that the bomb threats were sent to divert police resources away from another area where a cash-in-transit heist took place.

Police even roped in local security companies to help evacuate the schools and provide medical care if needed.

????????Police are outside Laerskool Witfield in Boksburg on Friday morning after a bomb threat was received. We'll keep you updated on this story. #crimeinsa #bombscare pic.twitter.com/8Mg9TOwQUM— The Citizen News (@TheCitizen_News) December 2, 2022

Mike van Wyk, Group CEO at Medicare 24, was on the scene at one of the schools.

He said Medicare 24 was at the schools to make sure medical care was provided if the threats turned out to be credible.

“There were bomb threats at the schools… and from a medical perspective we were assisting,” said Van Wyk.

He said he had been to two schools and was waiting for instructions from the police before going to more.

Simon Lapping, a ward councillor in the area, said it was “shocking” that schools were receiving bomb scares.

“It’s absolutely shocking that we’re standing outside a primary school here in Witfield where there was a bomb threat,” he said.

He said bomb threats are becoming common in South Africa.

“This is a scourge that is going in South Africa. What people don’t understand is that it costs the economy a huge amount of money. Resources have to be sent out for people to attend to these problems,” he said.

Lapping said the Ekurhuleni Municipality spends about R600 million a year on bomb threats.

Freedom Front Plus (FF Plus) councillor Denise Janse van Rensburg confirmed on Facebook that the bomb threats are being investigated by police.

“Please remain calm. Nothing has been confirmed so far. The schools are clear but Saps and security [companies] are at schools assisting and keeping us up to date with new developments,” she said.