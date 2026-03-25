JUST IN: Four suspects killed in shootout with police in Yeoville

One other suspect was injured in the shootout.

Four suspects have been killed in a shootout with police in Yeolville, Johannesburg.

One other suspect was injured in the incident on Wednesday morning.

It is understood that the suspects were under surveillance when they were following a potential victim home from the airport.

The group tried to evade police, which led to a high-speed chase when the shootout ensued.

Shootout

Police spokesperson Captain Tintswalo Sibeko said officers are busy combing the scene.

“Active crime scene at Yeoville. Four suspects were fatally wounded, and one was injured. Three firearms recovered.”

The suspects were linked to a syndicate targeting travellers at airports, following them to their homes and robbing them.

This is a developing story