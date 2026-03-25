Crime

Home » News » South Africa » Crime

JUST IN: Four suspects killed in shootout with police in Yeoville

Picture of Faizel Patel

By Faizel Patel

Senior Journalist

1 minute read

25 March 2026

08:44 am

RELATED ARTICLES

One other suspect was injured in the shootout.

Four suspects killed in shootout with police in Yeoville

The crime scene in Yeoville. Picture: Saps

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Four suspects have been killed in a shootout with police in Yeolville, Johannesburg.

One other suspect was injured in the incident on Wednesday morning.

It is understood that the suspects were under surveillance when they were following a potential victim home from the airport.

The group tried to evade police, which led to a high-speed chase when the shootout ensued.

Shootout

Police spokesperson Captain Tintswalo Sibeko said officers are busy combing the scene.

“Active crime scene at Yeoville. Four suspects were fatally wounded, and one was injured. Three firearms recovered.”

The suspects were linked to a syndicate targeting travellers at airports, following them to their homes and robbing them.

This is a developing story

Support Local Journalism

Add The Citizen as a Preferred Source on Google and follow us on Google News to see more of our trusted reporting in Google News and Top Stories.

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Read more on these topics

City of Johannesburg (COJ) firearms Police shootout South African Police Service (SAPS) suspects

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics Court blocks Eastern Cape ANC conference amid internal disputes
Crime Twelve senior cops arrested for involvement in Cat Matlala’s R360m tender
Courts ‘It is not a typical escape’: Thabo Bester argues he was lawfully released from prison
News R2.9bn on 22 companies: Madlanga commission sheds light on Tshwane security tenders
South Africa Fuel rationing sets in as farmers battle under supply shortages

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News