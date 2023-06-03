Four suspects nabbed for possession of a pangolin

By Bonginkosi Tiwane

Just a few days after four men were arrested for trying to sell pangolins at a mall in Mahikeng, another quartet has been apprehended for being in possession of the endangered species in Vryburg, North West.

The four suspects, who are aged between 43 and 59, were arrested on Friday.

“It is alleged that the suspects were headed to Mahikeng to meet a buyer for a pangolin that they were selling for R60 000, when they were stopped by members of the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation and members of Saps Tactical Response Team along Vryburg Road,” Captain Tlangelani Rikhotso said in a statement.

“The suspects will appear before Mmabatho Magistrate’s Court on 05 June 2023 for contravention of the National Environmental Management Biodiversity Act 10 of 2004.”

Meanwhile, the case against Teboho Kodwa, 28, Deon Mubhada, 33, Kabelo Batsi, 36, and Lesego Siana, 45, who were arrested in possession of two pangolins in Mahikeng has been adjourned to Tuesday.

The four were selling two pangolins at a mall understood to be worth R200 000.

“Members of the Hawks’ serious organised crime investigation arrested four suspects aged between 29 and 45 in Mahikeng on 30 May 2023, following their attempt to sell two pangolins for R200 000,” said Rikhotso.

“The team was following up on information regarding the suspects who were allegedly looking for a buyer for the pangolins. The quartet was cornered at Mahikeng Mall where they were found in possession of the endangered species.”

