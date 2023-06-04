Two hikers found with bags of dagga worth more than R1m

Compiled by Devina Haripersad

Two supposed hikers in Kakamas, Northern Cape, were apprehended at a popular hiking spot with two massive bags not carrying the typical hiking gear, but containing a staggering 47 kilogrammes of skunk dagga.

Skunk is a potent strain of cannabis.

The street value of the confiscated drugs is estimated at R1.1 million.

Sergeant Kallie Kalamore and Constable KG Mkhafu, both on duty on Saturday morning, went to the hiking spot after getting a tip-off. There, they identified the two men matching the description.

“After conducting a search of the suspects’ belongings, the officers discovered multiple bags filled with skunk dagga.

“The combined weight of the confiscated dagga amounted to a staggering 47 kilogrammes, with an estimated street value of approximately R1.1 million,” confirmed police spokesperson Captain Nelis Prins.

Suspects to appear in court

Both suspects, aged between 25 and 35, were arrested at the scene. They face charges related to the illegal distribution of dagga and are expected to appear in the Kakamas Court in the near future.

Brigadier Peet Coetzee, the Acting District Commissioner of ZFM, commended the community for promptly reporting the suspicious activity. He expressed gratitude for their vigilance.

In a separate incident on Friday, a 34-year-old suspect was arrested in the Free State for possession of dagga.

Police spokesperson, Lt Col Thabo Covane, said that 23 kilogrammes of dagga with an estimated street value of R75 000 was found during a stop and search operation.

“He explained to the police that he was from Mfenfetheni, Bergville in KwaZulu-Natal and he was on his way to Aliwal North in the Eastern Cape, where he always delivers dagga for his girlfriend to sell,” Covane said.

He said a case of dealing in dagga was opened at Parkweg Police Station.

“The vehicle which was used in commission of the crime as well as the money believed to be the proceeds of crime was booked in the evidence management system and the suspect was detained in police custody,” he said.