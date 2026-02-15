Teacher allegedly conned into quitting job, loses pension in R1.27m ‘ancestral investment’ scam

The accused's next court appearance for a bail application is scheduled for 26 February.

The Serious Commercial Crime Investigation (SCCI) of the Hawks in East London, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Movement Control and Saps at OR Tambo International Airport, have arrested a man over a decade-old “ancestral investment” scam.

According to the Hawks, 39-year-old William Matyuba allegedly convinced the complainant, a school teacher, that her ancestors were instructing her to resign from work and invest her pension payout, promising miraculous returns.

“Following these instructions, the victim transferred large sums of money, which the accused allegedly misappropriated and disappeared with,” said the Hawks.

The victim is said to have lost R1.27 million.

ALSO READ: Weddings in Rome and frozen accounts: How ‘Mario Bertolini’ scammed a pensioner of R500k

After years on the run, Matyuba was arrested on Thursday last week at OR Tambo International Airport, while entering South Africa.

He was initially brought before the Kempton Park Court and later appeared in the Zwelitsha Court on Friday. His next court appearance for a bail application is scheduled for 26 February.

How ‘Mario Bertolini’ scammed a pensioner of R500k

In another scam, two men were arrested exactly a year ago by the Serious Commercial Crime Investigation units in Gqeberha and Bellville for an online dating scam involving a pensioner.

According to spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela, Thembeka Bendon, 47, was arrested on allegations of fraud.

The first suspect, Thina Mpuhlu, 42, was arrested on 26 October 2023 for the same charge.

On 16 March 2014, the pensioner met someone who called himself Mario Bertolini on a dating site.

“It is further reported that after a month of getting to know each other via cell phone calls, messages and e-mails, Bertolini invited the complainant to his brother’s wedding in Rome, Italy. However, the complainant could not receive the visa as it was on short notice,” said Mgolodela.

ALSO READ: Online dating shows romance is truly gone forever

“Bertolini is further reported to have informed the complainant that he was responsible for funding his brother’s wedding since their parents were deceased and he was the only sibling to the bridegroom.

“The dating partner also allegedly informed the complainant that he would come back to South Africa in five days as he had to finish a building contract in Mosselbay, thus giving an impression of having a strong financial muscle and building trust by the complainant.”

‘Financial assistance’

Bertolini then asked her for financial assistance, claiming his South African bank account had been frozen.

He allegedly asked for more than R151 000 for his brother’s wedding, more than R154 000 for his daughter’s operation and R220 000 for his debt with Sars.

She obliged, believing her dating partner had the financial means to repay more than R505 000 owed to her.

However, her ‘partner’ disappeared into thin air.

READ NEXT: Another alleged online dating scammer nabbed