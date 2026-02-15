Hawks disrupt alleged drug network during operation in Gqeberha

"Drug abuse and distribution continue to threaten the safety and wellbeing of local communities."

The Serious Organised Crime Investigation (SOCI) of the Hawks, in collaboration with Saps Crime Intelligence have made a major breakthrough, disrupting the operations of an alleged drug network in the northern areas of Gqeberha.

The operation supported by the Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU), Public Order Policing (POP) and other law enforcement agencies forms part of an ongoing campaign targeting drug trafficking in Galvendale and Bethelsdorp.

Distribution

Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Avele Fumba said drug abuse and distribution continue to threaten the safety and well-being of local communities.

“The Hawks, together with law enforcement partners, are taking decisive action to dismantle criminal networks that exploit residents and endanger lives.

“On 12 February 2026, two suspects, aged 49 and 52, were arrested and allegedly found in possession of prohibited substances. Separate case dockets have been opened for dealing in drugs and narcotics,” Fumba said.

Warning

Fumba added that the suspects were released on warning.

“This does not mark the conclusion of the investigation. A third suspect remains at large and investigators are actively pursuing all leads.

“The Hawks call on members of the public to share any information that could help bring this network to justice,” he said.

Investigation

The Provincial Head of the Hawks in the Eastern Cape, Major General Mboiki Obed Ngwenya welcomed the operation.

“Drug dealers who poison our communities must know that the Hawks are patient, strategic and relentless. There will be no safe haven for those who profit from destroying lives.”

Drug trafficking

In December last year, the Hawks and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) made progress in the fight against transnational drug trafficking networks following the granting of an order linked to a major drug bust in Aliwal North in the Eastern Cape.

Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said a suspect was arrested on charges of possession and dealing in drugs.

Mhlakuvana said the drugs recovered had an estimated street value of R101 million, representing a substantial disruption to organised criminal networks attempting to channel narcotics across interprovincial routes.

