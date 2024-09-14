Crime

By Carien Grobler

14 Sep 2024

Headphones hide cocaine: Nigerian drug mule busted at OR Tambo

The suspect, who had just arrived from São Paulo on his way to Nigeria, handed a pair of airline headphones concealing cocaine to a cleaner.

Headphones concealing drugs.

The OR Tambo team inspected the headphones and discovered they were concealing cocaine. Picture: Saps

National Commissioner of the South African Police Service (Saps) Genl. Fannie Masemola, has reiterated his firm position that South Africa is not a safe haven for criminals. He vowed that anyone breaking the law will be tracked down, regardless of where they try to hide, and will face justice for their crimes.

At the same time, Masemola praised the multidisciplinary team at OR Tambo International Airport for their relentless vigilance, which has led to significant results.

In the past two months alone, more than R13 million worth of drugs, including R12 million worth of cocaine, have been seized at the airport. Additionally, nine drug traffickers have been arrested during this period, all caught with the illegal substances in their possession.

OR Tambo team unveils drugs

In the latest success, OR Tambo police, in collaboration with airport security, BMA, customs officials, and Acsa staff, arrested a Nigerian drug mule on Friday evening. The suspect, who had just arrived from São Paulo and was on his way to Nigeria, handed airline headphones to a cleaner. Suspicious of the situation, the team inspected the headphones and discovered they were concealing cocaine.

The drug mule, who claims to be a street vendor in Nigeria, alleged that he was in Brazil to purchase clothes and shoes for resale in his home country. Police are investigating this claim, suspecting it may be a diversion. The cleaner, who became aware of the police’s pursuit, evaded capture, and a manhunt is underway to locate him.

Masemola affirmed the Saps’ dedication to combating drug trafficking remains unwavering. He emphasised that these arrests and drug seizures should serve as a warning to other traffickers that they will be apprehended.

Read more on these topics

cocaine drugs OR Tambo International Airport

