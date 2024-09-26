Three suspected extortionists killed, four injured in separate shootings

Three suspected extortionists were shot and killed during a shootout with police on Bosmansdam Road in Bothasig, Cape Town.

Members of the Provincial Operational Command Centre’s Combat Team wounded and arrested four others on Wednesday.

Police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut said occupants of a minibus taxi allegedly extorted money from shop owners in Du Noon.

Shootout

“Upon reacting on the intelligence, the suspects were spotted fleeing the area. During a pursuit in Bosmansdam Road, the suspects opened fire at two police vehicles with an assault rifle. Police retaliated and managed to bring the vehicle to a halt on the corners of Bosmansdam and Wylands Roads.

“The assault rifle, a 9mm pistol, an undisclosed amount of cash, as well as the minibus taxi were confiscated. While the injured suspects are being treated in hospital under police guard, detectives are pursuing leads to prepare the charges against the suspects for their imminent court appearances. The identities of the suspects are yet to be determined,” Traut said .

Traut said no police officers or members of the public were injured during the incident.

Construction mafia suspects

In a separate incident, four alleged construction mafia suspects were shot and wounded when they attempted to stop a construction project in KwaZulu-Natal.

It is understood the shootout happened at a construction site in O’Flaherty Road in Sydenham, Durban on Wednesday.

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the four suspected extortionists are under police guard at a hospital.

“Information at this stage suggests that five men went to a construction site on O’Flaherty Road in Sydenham where there is a construction of a road. The suspects reportedly demanded a certain amount of money from the owner of the construction company.

“With the suspects harassing the construction workers demanding the money, a security company was summoned to the site and an argument ensued which resulted in a shootout which left four suspected extortionists injured,” Netshiunda said.

Court appearance

Netshiunda said the four suspects were arrested for extortion and cases of attempted murder were also opened.

“Four licensed firearms were found in the possession of the suspects and their two vehicles were also seized. The suspects, aged between 38 and 48 years old, will appear in court when they are discharged from the hospital.”

Police said extortion remains a top priority and encouraged victims to come forward and report any incidents to their nearest police station.

