Three arrested in connection with Orkney resort owner stabbing

The owner of Hanscombe's Haven Holiday Resort was released from hospital on 24 December after being stabbed at his business.

A screenshot of the video that shows the stabbing of Mark Hanscombe. Picture: X / Saps

Three suspects have been arrested in connection with the stabbing of a holiday resort owner.

The owner of Hanscombe’s Haven in Orkney was stabbed multiple times in an altercation with patrons at the resort on Monday, 16 December.

An attempted murder case was opened at Orkney Police Station, while four cases of common assault were opened against the resort owner by the patrons.

Stabbing victim released from hospital

North West police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Sam Tselanyane confirmed to The Citizen that Mark Hanscombe had been released from hospital on Tuesday morning.

The three suspects were also arrested on Tuesday and will face charges of attempted murder.

Police report that the fight broke out shortly after 5pm on the Day of Reconciliation public holiday.

Staff had told the patrons that they were not allowed to smoke their hubbly bubbly at the resort, with Hanscombe being called to resolve the matter.

Hanscombe wanted to confiscate the smoking device — which features open coal — telling the partygoers that they could collect their property from reception when they leave.

Violent stand-off

Video of the incident shows Hanscombe and a patron both having a strong grip on the pipe while others beat the 53-year-old.

Both refuse to let go, and another patron approaches from the periphery and drives a sharp object into Hanscombe’s back multiple times before the first man punches Hanscombe in the face.

“After the whole ordeal, some of the group members rushed to the police station and registered four cases of Assault Common against Hanscombe,” confirmed Tselanyane.

“Later, the victim’s son also went to the police station to register a case docket,” he concluded.

The suspects are expected to appear in the Orkney Magistrate’s Court on 27 December.

