Kidnapping on the rise: What to look out for in 2025

South Africa’s kidnapping rate remains high. Experts reveal why this crime is seen as low-risk and highly lucrative

South Africa has one of the highest kidnapping rates in Africa and the scourge continues

According to South Africa Police Services (Saps) 2023/2024 annual crime statistics, South Africa recorded 17 061 cases in April 2023 – March 2024.

In just three months, the Saps further recorded 4205 cases between April 2024 and June 2024.

The African Christian Democratic Party said that South Africa has approximately 9.58 kidnappings for every 100,000 people.

‘Lucrative and low-risk’ crime

Crime expert Lizette Lancaster said although there have been successful task teams, kidnapping is still regarded as a “lucrative and low-risk criminal opportunity”.

“However, many kidnappings are going undetected, leaving kidnappings to still be regarded as a lucrative and low-risk criminal opportunity.

“The likelihood of being caught is more likely to be a deterrent to kidnappers than the current laws and penalties,” she told The Citizen.

Lancaster said most kidnapping cases are linked to carjacking or armed robberies.

“Victims are taken for a couple of hours or a day, mainly to force them to withdraw funds from their bank accounts – the so-called express kidnappings,” she explained.

According to the crime expert, ‘express kidnappings’ should be prioritised in crime interventions.

“These crimes are perpetrated by relatively few armed groups. Arrests and convictions of these groups will have a significant positive impact on not just kidnapping but also armed robbery statistics.”

Kidnappers targets

Although everyone is a target, kidnappers’ attention is turned to those with a high availability of funds.

“Many of the victims become a target because of inside information about the availability of cash funds or information about a large business deal or inheritance,” Lancaster added.

In addition, she explained that kidnappings often occur when the victim is most vulnerable.

“Kidnappings often occur during routine activities just outside places of business, residence or education, so everybody must be aware of their surroundings, especially when travelling to and from their place of residence or business.”

Safety measures to avoid being kidnapped

Speaking to The Citizen, Forensic Criminologist Laurie Pieters–James shared tips on how to stay safe.

Increase your situational awareness

Don’t use the same route every day

Be careful who you talk to and post on social media

Avoid making unnecessary enemies

Leave if an area feels out of place

Don’t be flashy

Minimise usage of phones in public

Make sure you have a getaway route when stopped.

Avoid being outside in the dark

Turning off your cell phone location – it is monitored by Google

