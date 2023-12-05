Three dead as four brothers shot at Eastern Cape initiation school

Community members discovered the bodies of the dead brothers.

Four brothers were shot at an initiation school in Ngcwazi A/A Mntla location in the Eastern Cape during the early hours of Tuesday. Three of them died.

Two of the victims, both aged 18, were initiates. The third, aged 26, was also shot dead although he not participating in the initiation process.

The fourth brother, aged 22, sustained gunshot wounds to his upper body and is currently receiving treatment in the hospital.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the two older brothers were at the initiation school to help “care” for their siblings.

Naidu said community members first responded to the shooting and discovered the bodies of the brothers. They then alerted the police.

“The suspect is unknown at this stage, and the motive is yet to be established,” Naidu said.

“Police are appealing to anyone who can assist in the investigation to contact Saps Nqamakwe on 073 272 9874 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or the nearest police station. All information is confidential, and callers may remain anonymous.”

Three cases of murder and attempted murder are under investigation.

The provincial commissioner, Lieutenant-General Nomthetheleli Mene, extended condolences to the family. She urged the community to help the police arrest the suspect.

“The police are committed to bringing the perpetrator to justice, and we will do everything in our power to ensure accountability for this heinous act,” Mene said.

Chairperson of the Eastern Cape House of Traditional and Khoisan Leaders, Nkosi Mpumalanga Gwadiso, also conveyed condolences to the bereaved family.

“The loss of young lives, especially from one family, is devastating, and we convey our condolences to the family. We urge the communities to come forward with any information that can assist in solving these murders and an attempted murder,” Mene said.