Police killers remanded in custody until next court appearance

Two men accused of murdering a KwaZulu-Natal police officer have been remanded in custody until their court appearance.

Mfaniseni Nombika (30) and Victor Mseleku (40) appeared in the Scottburgh Magistrate Court in KZN on Tuesday.

Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Simphiwe Mhlongo said the duo were arrested for the murder of 24-year-old Constable Jarius Joshua Govender who was killed on the N2 freeway near Scottburgh in August last year.

Murder

“Constable Govender who was stationed at Port Shepstone Public Order Police was off duty during the incident. He was driving on the N2 freeway from Port Shepstone to Durban when his girlfriend had a tyre problem.

“They both stopped on the roadside, whilst changing the tyre he was accosted by the accused and a scuffle ensued. One of the accused allegedly fired shots at him and they were both robbed of their cell phones,” Mhlongo said.

Mhlongo added that the accused fled the scene on foot and Constable Govender was declared dead on the scene.

Bail

“A case of murder and robbery was reported at Scottburgh police station. The case docket was allocated to the Hawks members from Port Shepstone Serious Organised Crime Investigation. During the weekend members followed up on positive information and the two accused were arrested. They were found in possession of unlicensed firearms and live rounds of ammunition.

“Nombika and Mseleku were remanded in custody and the case was postponed to 7 May 2024 for bail application. The seized firearms will be sent for ballistic testing to ascertain if they were used in the commission of any crime in the country,” Mhlongo said.

The KwaZulu-Natal Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation Provincial Head, Major General Lesetja Senona welcomed the arrest and commended the members for the good work.

