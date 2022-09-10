Three grade 8 girls sexually assaulted at school, allegedly by fellow pupils

Citizen Reporter

Three grade eight female pupils have reported incidents of sexual assault, allegedly perpetrated by grade 10 and 11 youngsters in the same school.

The Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) ‘vehemently condemned’ the incidents at Ponelopele Oracle Secondary School in Kaalfontein, Midrand which took place this past week.

Grade 10 and 11 boys accused of sexual assault

“It is alleged that a Grade 10 boy sexually harassed two Grade 8 girls after school on Tuesday, 6 September and Wednesday, 7 September. These incidents were only reported to the principal on Thursday during learning hours,” said GDE spokesperson Steve Mabona.

The school then informed the parents of both the girls and the alleged perpetrators, all of whom were not aware of what transpired.

“Subsequently, on Friday, 9 September, another parent of a Grade 8 girl learner at the school reported a case of sexual harassment of her child, allegedly by two Grade 10 boys and one in Grade 11,” said Mabona.

Psycho-social support is being provided to the young girls and their parents by education district officials, and disciplinary hearings have been scheduled for the alleged perpetrators.

The @EducationGP1 vehemently condemns allegations of sexual harassment at schools, this after recent incidents involving three Grade 8 girl learners were reported on Thursday, 8 September 2022 & Friday, 9 September 2022 at Ponelopele Oracle Secondary School in Kaalfontein @Lesufi pic.twitter.com/X6jWVK9bAZ— Gauteng Department of Education (@EducationGP1) September 10, 2022

Police investigate sexual assault cases at the school

Police are also investigating the circumstances surrounding these allegations.

“We condemn, in the strongest possible sense, any ill-discipline in our schools, and such behaviour will never be tolerated,” said Gauteng Education MEC Mr Panyaza Lesufi.

“Indeed, these cases are worrisome, and any learner or employee who is reported to have sexually harassed anyone on our school premises will face the necessary disciplinary action, and can possibly be removed from our school.

We urge victims or witnesses to report such cases so that they can be dealt with immediately,” Panyazi concluded.

Compiled by Narissa Subramoney

NOW READ: Minor sexually assaulted at SanParks Skukuza living quarters