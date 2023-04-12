Three injured in CIT heist and explosion in KZN

By Faizel Patel

Three security officers have sustained various injuries after an alleged cash-in-transit (CIT) heist and an explosion in KwaZulu-Natal.

It is understood that the incident happened on Dumisanya Makhanya Road just before 7pm on Wednesday evening.

ALS Paramedics Medical Services spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said their medics arrived together with Netcare 911 to find police alerady in attendance.

Injuries

“The three occupants of the security vehicle had sustained injuries ranging from minor to moderate and were stabilized on scene by Advanced Life Support Paramedics before being transported to a nearby Durban hospital for the further treatment that they required.

“At this stage the events leading up to the incident are unknown however Saps and other roll players were on the scene and will be investigating further,” Jamieson said.

One injured in CIT heist

Meanwhile, one person has been seriously injured in an alleged cash-in-transit (CIT) robbery in Durban.

It is understood the heist took place on Meranti Street in Mobeni just after 6am on Wednesday morning.

Jamieson said medics arrived on the scene and attended to the wounded individual.

“They found a male believed to be in his forties had sustained a serious gunshot wound to his arm in an alleged CIT robbery. He was stabilized on the scene by Advanced Life Support Paramedics before being rushed through to a nearby Durban hospital for the further treatment that he required.

“At this stage, the events leading up to the incident are unknown. However SAPS were on the scene and will be investigating further,” Jamieson said.

This is the fifth CIT robbery taking place in just a few days.

Foiled heist

On Saturday 8 April, Gauteng police foiled another CIT heist, shooting and killing two suspected robbers.

National police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said a multidisciplinary team was following up on intelligence-driven information when they intercepted a group of armed suspects along John Voster Road, in Centurion.

“During the interception, two robbers were fatally wounded during a shootout with police. Three AK47 automatic rifles were recovered.”

