Two CIT robbers killed as police foil attempted heist

By Faizel Patel

Gauteng police foiled another cash-in-transit (CIT) heist on Saturday, shooting and killing two suspected robbers.

Two CIT robbers dead

National police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said a multidisciplinary team was following up on intelligence driven information when they intercepted a group of armed suspects along John Voster Road in Centurion.

“During the interception, two robbers were fatally wounded during a shootout with police. Three AK47 automatic rifles were recovered.”

Nine CIT robbers dead

On Thursday, nine CIT robbers were fatally wounded during a shootout with police in Sebokeng.

Three others are in hospital under police guard.

Members of the Saps Tactical Response Team (TRT) were following up on crime intelligence driven information relating to suspects who were on their way to commit a CIT robbery when the shootout took place.

ALSO READ: Ninth suspected cash-in-transit robber dies in hospital after shootout in Sebokeng

Bystanders killed in CIT robbery

On Wednesday, two innocent bystanders were killed and another wounded following a CIT heist in Putfontein on the East Rand.

Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) spokesperson Ignatius Maphike said one of the guards was injured during the robbery.

“One Fidelity security guard was injured on the arm due to the collision. Two bystanders were shot dead by the robbers, while they were taking videos of the heist with their phones. One bystander was shot in the arm,” Maphike said.

Drug bust

Meanwhile, six drug dealers were arrested by the National Intervention Unit (NIU) responsible for investigating gang related activities in Eldorado Park and surrounding communities.

Mathe said this brings the total number of drug dealers arrested in Eldorado Park to thirteen after seven more were arrested on Thursday in extension 4.

“The team visited several identified addresses where drugs such as crystal meth, tik, dagga and mandrax and money was seized.”

High-density operations

Mathe said high density operations are intensifying throughout the country through heightened police visibility with a focus on seizing illegal firearms, drugs and stolen motor vehicles.

“As the Saps has noted over previous holiday seasons, criminals seek to prey on people while they are relaxed and have dropped their guard. Whilst communities enjoy themselves, they should still be aware of their surroundings and take steps to secure their loved ones and property.”

Easter weekend

The National Commissioner of Saps General Fannie Masemola said he was satisfied with the integrated and joint law enforcement operations across the country during this Easter weekend.

“We continue to urge our communities to continue to exercise discipline and restraint. We call on all people to continue to conduct themselves in an orderly manner, to abide by the rules of the road and not to drink and drive”, said Masemola.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Two bystanders killed during CIT heist in Ekurhuleni