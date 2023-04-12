One wounded in alleged CIT robbery in Durban

By Faizel Patel

One person has been seriously injured in an alleged cash-in-transit (CIT) robbery in Durban.

It is understood the heist took place on Meranti Street in Mobeni just after 6am on Wednesday morning.

ALS Paramedics Medical Services spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said medics arrived on the scene and attended to the wounded individual.

Fourth CIT robbery: Man seriously injured

“They found a male believed to be in his forties had sustained a serious gunshot wound to his arm in an alleged CIT robbery. He was stabilized on the scene by Advanced Life Support Paramedics before being rushed through to a nearby Durban hospital for the further treatment that he required.

“At this stage, the events leading up to the incident are unknown. However SAPS were on the scene and will be investigating further,” Jamieson said.

This is the fourth CIT robbery taking place in almost a week.

Foiled heist

On Saturday 8 April, Gauteng police foiled another CIT heist, shooting and killing two suspected robbers.

National police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said a multidisciplinary team was following up on intelligence-driven information when they intercepted a group of armed suspects along John Voster Road, in Centurion.

“During the interception, two robbers were fatally wounded during a shootout with police. Three AK47 automatic rifles were recovered.”

ALSO READ: Two CIT robbers killed as police foil attempted heist

Sebokeng shootout

Last week Thursday, nine CIT robbers were fatally wounded during a shootout with police in Sebokeng.

Three others are in hospital under police guard.

Members of the SAPS Tactical Response Team (TRT) were following up on crime intelligence-driven information relating to suspects who were on their way to allegedly commit a CIT robbery when the shootout took place.

Bystanders killed

A day before, two innocent bystanders were killed and another wounded following a CIT heist in Putfontein on the East Rand.

Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) spokesperson Ignatius Maphike said one of the guards was injured during the robbery.

ALSO READ: UPDATE: Ninth suspected cash-in-transit robber dies in hospital after shootout in Sebokeng