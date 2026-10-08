Three Limpopo cops arrested in theft and corruption crackdown

Police said the arrests demonstrate their commitment to rooting out corruption and criminality within their ranks.

The South African Police Service (Saps) in Limpopo has arrested three police officers accused of theft and corruption after the Provincial Anti-Corruption Unit’s investigation.

The trio were handcuffed on Wednesday, 7 October 2026.

Arrests

Police spokesperson Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba confirmed that the arrests were carried out on Wednesday, following the completion of investigations into allegations ranging from the theft of a detainee’s money to the alleged extortion of a foreign national.

“These arrests demonstrate Saps’ commitment to rooting out corruption and criminality within its ranks. No member is above the law, and those found abusing their positions of trust will be held accountable,” said Mashaba.

Theft

One of the accused, a 46-year-old police officer, faces two counts of theft after allegedly using a complainant’s bank card while the complainant was in police custody.

Investigators found that two withdrawals totalling R9 000 were made from the victim’s account, leading to a warrant for the officer’s arrest.

Corruption

In a separate matter, two police officials aged 33 and 47 face corruption charges after allegedly demanding and receiving R1 000 from a foreign national in exchange for not arresting him for allegedly being in the country illegally.

Police officials allegedly took the complainant to his residence after attending to a complaint involving a suspected counterfeit R200 banknote.

The money was subsequently handed over to the police officials, after which the complainant was released. Ohrigstad Saps registered the case in August 2026.

“The integrity of the police service depends on public trust. We encourage community members to report any allegations of corruption and misconduct involving police officials,” Mashaba said.

Court

All three officers are expected to appear in the Praktiseer Magistrate’s Court, while investigations continue.

Lieutenant General Jan Petrus Scheepers, the provincial commissioner, welcomed the arrests.

“The Saps in Limpopo will continue to take decisive action against members who are alleged to abuse their positions of authority for personal gain.”

Members of the public are encouraged to report allegations of corruption, theft, and other forms of misconduct involving police officials through the appropriate Saps reporting channels.