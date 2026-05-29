Two government officials arrested in connection with murder of forensic investigator

The two suspects were employees of the Mpumalanga provincial government and are facing murder charges related to an incident from 2023.

Two suspects have been arrested in the murder case of Mpumalanga government forensic investigator Mabidi Mashaba.

Employed by the provincial government himself, Mashaba was murdered in September 2023 while travelling from Mpumlanga to Pretoria.

The pair were arrested by Tshwane police’s organised crime unit, with one suspect since appearing in court, and the other due in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

Sensitive documents stolen

Mashaba was attacked en route to Pretoria, with at least 20 shots being fired at his vehicle.

The gunmen took the victim’s work laptop and sensitive documents relating to his investigations, with Mashaba succumbing to his injuries in hospital.

“Mashaba was a forensic investigator responsible for investigating allegations involving individuals who had allegedly secured government positions, using fraudulent qualifications,” confirmed the South African Police Service (Saps).

Acting National Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Puleng Dimpane welcomed the arrest and applauded the work of investigators.

“The arrest of the two suspects demonstrates Saps’ unwavering commitment to ensuring that no stone is left unturned in the investigation of serious and organised crimes, particularly cases involving the targeted killing of individuals serving the interests of justice and accountability within government institutions,” stated Dimpane.

Murder and conspiracy to commit murder

Both suspects were employed by the Mpumalanga provincial government at the time of the murder.

One of the suspects, identified as Eckson Mkondo, appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court this week.

Mkondo was charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder, and his bail application is set for 4 June.

The second suspect will also be charged with the same crimes, with their first appearance set for Friday in the same court.