Police hunting for man after brutal stabbing of girlfriend

Police in Limpopo have launched a manhunt for a suspect that allegedly stabbed his girlfriend to death after an argument in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The 27-year-old woman, identified as Happy Nxumani, was allegedly stabbed to death by her boyfriend at Mbaula village, Giyani, at around 1:30am.

Woman murdered during argument

Police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the couple’s quarrel started when the woman went to a local tavern and asked the suspect to go home with her.

“Upon arrival at the house, the couple apparently started to fight which resulted in the victim being stabbed on the upper body with a sharp object,” said Ledwaba.

The man is thought to have fled into the nearby bushes after the murder.

“Police and members of the Emergency Medical Services (EMS) were summoned to the scene and subsequently found the victim lying in a pool of blood. She was pronounced dead at the scene,” said Ledwaba.

Suspect being sought

Limpopo’s provincial police commissioner, Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe, condemned the murder, especially as it happened over the Easter weekend.

“This was supposed to be the time for families to be together in a celebratory mood, not mourning the death of the young woman. We appeal to the community to come forward with information that can help trace the suspect so that he must face the full might of the law,” said Hadebe.

Ledwaba added that 28-year-old Aubrey Mokgalaga is being treated as a suspect and pleaded with him to visit the nearest police station to help in the investigation.

“Anyone with more information is urged to contact the Investigating Officer Warrant Officer Adam Hobyani on 0824146709 or crime stop number at 08600 10111 or nearest police station or use MySAPSapp,” said Ledwaba.

