Two suspects bust with 247 explosives near Beitbridge border

Citizen Reporter

Two suspects were arrested by members of the police’s Beitbridge Task Team along the N1 highway near the Beitbridge border post in possession of 247 explosives on Friday.

The Beitbridge Task Team guards the border post between South Africa and Zimbabwe.

According to Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, the suspects were stopped during a stop and search operations.

The officials spotted a suspicious blue Toyota Corolla sedan with two occupants and stopped it.

“Upon searching the vehicle, the members found four bags in the boot of the car containing 247 blasting cartridges, 1,250 connector capped fuses and seven reels of detonating cords,” said Ledwaba.

ALSO READ: Eastern Cape man arrested for dealing in explosives linked to ATM bombings

The two suspects were arrested, with police confiscating the explosives and their vehicle. They are scheduled to appear at the Musina Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

Ledwaba said they will probe where the explosives came from and their intended destination.

The Provincial Commissioner of Police in Limpopo Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has commended the members involved for their commitment to eradicate criminal activities.

Another nabbed for smuggling commercial explosives

In July, police arrested a 33-year-old suspect for trying to smuggle commercial explosives into South Africa from Zimbabwe.

The suspect was arrested when police searched his truck and found four bags of commercial explosives.

Members of the Musina Explosive Unit were called on the scene and confiscated three reels of detonating cord and at least 769 units of blasting cartridges.

The suspect is charged with smuggling and possession of explosives.

Meanwhile, earlier this year, South African National Defence Force (SANDF) bust three undocumented Zimbabwean nationals for smuggling R38 000 worth of explosives at the Beitbridge border post.

The explosives were believed to be linked to Automated Teller Machine (ATM) bombings.

The explosives included six reels of detonating cord, 50 units of connector capped fuses and 65 units of blasting cartridges which were branded Superpower 90 emulsion explosives and Solar Explochem Zambia Limited.

NOW READ: Foreign nationals busted with R38k worth of explosives