Police discover massive illegal mining plant in Springs

The South African Police Service (Saps) discovered a massive illegal gold processing plant and drugs worth R200 000 during police raids in Springs on Thursday.

The police made these discoveries during operation Okae Molao.

Police spokesperson, Colonel Mavela Masondo said the plant was being operated by 14 illegal miners.

“Gauteng Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Elias Mawela, led yet another successful Operation O Kae Molao where drugs worth thousands of Rands and suspected stolen motor vehicles were recovered. A huge illegal mining plant was also discovered where 14 undocumented foreign nationals were found busy processing gold-bearing material with heavy-duty machinery,” said Masondo.

The first raids started on Wednesday night when police were looking for wanted suspects on various crimes. They nabbed more than 900 suspects who had been on the run.

In the second round of raids on Thursday morning, police created a roadblock on the N12 Highway.

“During the roadblock, a car was stopped and upon searching it, mandrax tablets with an estimated street value of R100 000 were recovered.”

Upon further questioning of the suspect, they were led to a place in Primrose in Ekurhuleni, where they confiscated more drugs with a value of R150 000.

They were also able to recover a stolen vehicle at the roadblock and arrested more than twenty undocumented foreign nationals.

After the raids, upon receiving a tip-off, the multidisciplinary team went to Springs where they found the illegal gold processing plant.

They also seized the equipment used for illegal mining.

“More than five cars that are suspected to be stolen and hijacked were recovered in one of the panel beaters in Springs,” added Masondo.

