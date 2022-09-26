Soweto tavern shooting: Case against five suspects postponed to October

Thapelo Lekabe

The case against the five suspects arrested in connection with the mass shooting in July at a tavern in Nomzamo Park, Soweto, has been postponed to 18 October 2022.

Soweto tavern shooting

Sixteen people were killed at Mdlalose Tavern in Orlando East on 14 July, when gunmen opened fire on patrons and allegedly fled in a white Toyota Quantum.

Two suspects were initially expected to appear in the Orlando Magistrates’ Court on Monday after they were arrested by Crime Intelligence officers in Johannesburg and the Northern Cape last week.

However, five suspects appeared in court after being linked to the mass shooting and other violent crimes in the country.

The media was ordered not to take pictures of the suspects’ faces because investigations were still ongoing and police had not conducted an identity parade.

The courtroom and vicinity were packed with community members and the families of the tavern shooting incident.

19 counts of murder

The National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) regional spokesperson, Phindi Mjonondwane, said the suspects faced face 19 counts of murder in total.

She said three of the murder counts were from other cases that were combined with the Mdlalose Tavern docket.

Mjonondwane also said two of the suspects were South Africans and the other three were Lesotho nationals, adding that more arrests were imminent.

“Investigations are progressing very well. At this stage, we do suspect that the suspects are part of a syndicate that wanted to control abandoned mines, dumping sites, and cable theft syndicates.

“But for now it is our suspicion and as investigations progress, we will be able to have more answers,” she said.

