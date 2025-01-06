Several undocumented foreigners nabbed for illegal mining

The arrests are part of the Vala Umgodi multidisciplinary task team operations to disrupt illegal mining activities in the province.

The uspects were handcuffed last week. Picture: Limpopo Saps.

Police have arrested 14 undocumented foreign nationals and three individuals involved in illegal sand mining in Limpopo.

Arrests

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Stephen Thakeng said the suspects were handcuffed last week.

“The 14 suspects aged between 19 and 45, arrested for violating the Immigration Act, were apprehended as follows: 4 in Thohoyandou, Vhembe District, and 10 in Westernburg, Capricorn District.

“In addition, three suspects, aged between 30 and 45, were arrested in Apel, Sekhukhune District, for loading sand illegally,” Thakeng said.

Targets

Thakeng said the operations targeted illegal mining sites linked to gold-bearing minerals, chrome and sand extraction.

“Additionally, seven individuals were each issued fines for selling expired food in Tynmine, Waterberg District. The arrested suspects are set to appear before the respective Magistrate’s Courts shortly.”

Lusikisiki massacre

Meanwhile, police have arrested the eighth and “final” suspect in connection with the mass shooting in Lusikisiki, Eastern Cape, in September of last year, which left 18 family members dead.

Officers from the Provincial Serious and Violent Crimes Unit arrested the 20-year-old suspect on Sunday afternoon.

This brings to eight the number of suspects that have been arrested in connection with the deadly shooting.

Arrest

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa said officers tracked down and searched a bus en route to Cape Town.

“Police cornered the bus at King Williams Town Bus station that was heading to Cape Town. Upon searching the bus, they found the 20-year-old man who was the only outstanding suspect in the Lusikisiki mass shooting. He was immediately arrested and will be charged accordingly.”

Mawisa said the final suspect is due to appear at the Lusikisiki Magistrate’s Court soon.

Eastern Cape provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Nomthetheleli Mene has welcomed the arrest of the suspect.

