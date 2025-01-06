Lusikisiki massacre: Police arrest eighth and ‘final’ suspect

The Lusikisiki shootings occurred in the early hours of 28 September last year at two separate homes on the same street.

One of the houses in the Ngobozana Settlement where 18 people were killed in a mass shooting in Lusikisiki. Picture: Gallo Images / Lulama Zenzile

Police have arrested the eighth and “final” suspect in connection with the mass shooting in Lusikisiki, Eastern Cape, in September of last year, which left 18 family members dead.

Officers from the Provincial Serious and Violent Crimes Unit arrested the 20-year-old suspect on Sunday afternoon.

Suspects

This brings to eight the number of suspects that have been arrested in connection with the deadly shooting.

The accused—Mzukisi Ndamase, 46, Siphosoxolo Myekethe, 45, Aphiwe “AP” Ndende, 25, Lwando Antony Abi, 33, Bonga Hintsa, 31, Zenande Paya, 38, and Mawethu Nomdlembu, 36—are facing multiple charges, including murder and possession of unlicenced firearms and ammunition.

The first suspect, Makayethe, was arrested at his home in Mthimde Location, Mamfengwini Area, on 7 October.

Bus cornered

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa said officers tracked down and searched a bus en route to Cape Town.

“Police cornered the bus at King Williams Town Bus station that was heading to Cape Town. Upon searching the bus, they found the 20-year-old man who was the only outstanding suspect in the Lusikisiki mass shooting. He was immediately arrested and will be charged accordingly.”

Mawisa said the final suspect is due to appear at the Lusikisiki Magistrate’s Court soon.

Eastern Cape provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Nomthetheleli Mene has welcomed the arrest of the suspect.

Mene thanked the public for sharing valuable information that led to the arrest of all mass shooting suspects.

“I have commended the team and applauded them for tirelessly ensuring that those responsible for the Lusikisiki mass shooting are facing the full might of the law.”

Lusikisiki mass shooting

In November during court proceedings, it emerged that the Lusikisiki mass shooting suspects were also linked to the murder of prominent African National Congress (ANC) member ,Mncedisi Gijana, in the OR Tambo region of the Eastern Cape.

Gijana, known as “Sncane,” was accosted and shot outside his homestead in KwaBhaca, on 19 August last year.

All the seven accused abandoned their bail applications.

The case was transferred to the Lusikisiki Regional Court, where the trial will take place between 17 and 28 February 2025.

The two shooting incidents occurred on 28 September 2024 at two neighbouring homesteads in Ngobozana Village near the town of Lusikisiki, where 18 people were killed, and five others were injured.

A two-month-old baby was one of five people who survived the attack.

