‘We can’t send down food or rescue miners’: Police accused of sabotage at Stilfontein mine

According to Natjoints, the Stilfontein mine rescue operation is "not as easy as it seems; it is quite complex, with the depth of the shaft playing a major role in how this operation is carried out."

Human rights organisation Mining Affected Communities United in Action (Macua) has accused police of deliberately sabotaging efforts to assist illegal miners who remain underground at the Stilfontein mine shaft in North West.

Macua claimed police allowed heavy machinery to damage the critical pulley system used to rescue and supply food to trapped miners.

“The police appear to have deliberately allowed the pulley system to be broken by the grader since before the grader started its work.

“The community rescue team explained the importance of the structure to both the police and the grader operator, and it was agreed that no work would be done around the pulley system,” the organisation stated.

The organisation expressed grave concern about the implications, amid reports of the minors resorting to cannibalism due to not receiving food.

“This means we can no longer send food down or rescue the miners.

“We have spoken to the police on site, and they refuse to provide us with any information or commitments for alternative arrangements to feed the miners.”

The organisation claims this action violates a court order permitting food delivery and miner retrieval.

“The removal of the only lifesaving device from Shaft 11 is the clearest indication yet that the police are determined to starve the miners to death. We will not stop fighting!” Macua declared.

Natjoints says no miners are trapped due to police actions

All attempts by The Citizen to get comment from police on the claims were unsuccessful at the time of publishing. Any update will be included once received.

However, the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (Natjoints) has countered all Macua’s claims, stating that recent developments show illegal miners, known as Zama Zamas, have been voluntarily emerging from the disused mine shafts, demonstrating their ability to exit independently.

“Contrary to claims that food underground ran out months ago, evidence suggests that the miners have had access to supplies until recently,” Natjoints stated.

They disputed claims about equal aid distribution, noting that the government hasn’t sanctioned official aid deliveries to those engaged in illegal activities.

Additionally, police have investigated various claims regarding the situation underground.

They have dismissed allegations of cannibalism, stating that none of the nine recovered bodies showed signs of such activity.

Additionally, police are investigating the authenticity of letters allegedly sent from underground, noting inconsistencies in their appearance.

A planned visit to the Stilfontein mining site by the Acting National Commissioner Lieutenant General Tebello Mosikili was postponed earlier this week “due to heavy rains in the North West”.

Stilfontein mine rescue operation is “not as easy as it seems

Natjoints highlighted the challenges of the Stilfontein operation compared to other rescue efforts.

“Unlike the Sabie operation, in which the shaft is 150 meters deep, the Stilfontein shaft is 2 kilometres deep to where these illegal miners allegedly are, making it a very difficult and high-risk operation to undertake.”

It emphasised the need for specialised expertise.

“The rescue team has recommended that the necessary resources and expertise must be acquired. The practicality and risks involved are also being taken into account.

“The liability involved is also a major factor. Police are not experts and can therefore not lead this rescue operation.”

Financial implications and current status

The government has indicated it needs R7.8 million to complete the retrieval operation.

To date, 1,527 miners have emerged from the shafts, according to police figures.

Eight bodies have been recovered since last month, raising concerns among human rights activists about the rising death toll.

