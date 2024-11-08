Violent crime victims ‘need to be better protected by law’

Justice Minister Simelane emphasises the need for stronger collaboration with civil society to tackle South Africa's violent crime.

South Africa has insufficient means to reduce violent crimes in the absence of a strong collaboration with organs of civil society and trade unions, according to Justice Minister Thembi Simelane.

She was responding yesterday to calls by labour to overhaul and strengthen the country’s criminal justice system.

From urban to rural areas, SA has seen a soaring of violent crimes – at least 85 people murdered daily in the world’s fourth-highest murder capital.

Popcru urges review on crime response

Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) president Thulani Ngwenya and a presentation by Prof Kholofelo Rakubu of the Tshwane University of Technology talked about a diagnostic review of the country’s response to crime and violence.

This was during the five-day Popcru central executive committee (CEC) meeting at the Birchwood Convention Centre in Boksburg, ending today, which will adopt resolutions on the country’s socioeconomic challenges and make a declaration.

Ngwenya and Rakubu called for the repeal of “the outdated Criminal Procedure Act (CPA) of 1977” – a move necessary “to enact new legislation that is in line with democratic principles and the realities of the modern criminal landscape”.

Popcru, said Ngwenya, wanted the legislation amended to “better protect victims’ rights”. Implementing key laws like the Sexual Offences and Related Matters Amendment Bill was “vital for protecting victims”.

“Police stations must be equipped with victim-friendly services – gender-based desks and evidence collection kits, to ensure effective investigations and prosecutions.

“We further call for legislative amendments to classify the killing and attacks on law enforcement officers as treason – underscoring the gravity of such acts,” said Ngwenya.

ALSO READ: Joblessness sparks discontent, says Popcru amid rising unemployment

Justice system needs ‘comprehensive restructuring’

He said “a comprehensive restructuring and transformation of the criminal justice system” was “necessary to implement ideal policing and corrections”.

Other suggested CEC interventions included seeking to incorporate modern crime-fighting methods by integrating data systems and enhancing efficiency in crime fighting; establishing a credible method for collecting and publishing crime statistics by involving all law enforcement agencies; and the review of the parole system.

Rabuku said a study undertaken by Popcru established that the CPA was “riddled with inconsistencies”.

“In most instances, the CPA conflicts with the constitution, especially on individual rights. Put simply, most offenders and lawyers rely on individual rights enshrined in the supreme law of the country,” she said.

“The inconsistent and ambiguous provisions in the CPA lead to unfair outcomes and disadvantage certain groups.”

ALSO READ: Popcru praises ‘Oom Groene’ but slams GNU

Simelane said collaborative efforts forged through platforms like the CEC, “where we can come together, discuss, share ideas and strategies on how to combat crime through policy and legislation, are key”.

“This gathering invokes in us the duty to make a critical assessment and evaluation on the alignment in improving and controlling of linkages between the police and prosecution.

“This will go a long way in enhancing efficiency within the bounds of police impartiality and judicial independence,” she said.