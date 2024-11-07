Two suspected hitmen killed in shootout with police in KZN

The suspects were travelling in a red VW Polo and were allegedly on their way to assassinate a taxi owner at Mahlabathini.

Two suspected hitmen have been killed in a shootout with police in KwaZulu-Natal.

The gun battle happened at Mahlabathini in the Zululand District on Wednesday evening.

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said officers gathered intelligence about two suspects who were travelling in a red VW Polo and were allegedly on their way to assassinate a taxi owner at Mahlabathini.

Shootout

Netshiunda said the suspect’s vehicle was spotted driving along the P700 road in Mahlabathini when police instructed the driver to pull over.

“The driver stopped in the middle of the road, however in split seconds, two occupants of the vehicle got out of the vehicle and opened fire in the direction of the police. Tactical astute police officers returned fire and a shootout ensued.

“During the resultant shootout, two suspects were shot and fatally wounded. Three firearms and ammunition were found in the possession of the suspects,” Netshiunda said.

Netshiunda said preliminary investigations confirmed that one of the firearms was stolen at Macekane Reserve in Mtunzini in January 2024.

“No police officer sustained any injuries during the incident and the recovered firearms will be subjected to ballistic testing to ascertain if they are linked to any crime scene in and around the province.”

e-hailing driver arrested

Meanwhile, police have arrested an e-hailing driver for fraud after allegedly gaining access to a sleeping passenger’s credit card.

The 30-year-old Zimbabwean driver was handcuffed on Wednesday.

Police spokesperson Andre Traut said the driver shared the credit card details with his brother in Europe, who then made purchases of R650,000.

Traut said attempts by a Danish man to reach the e-hailing driver were unsuccessful, so reported the matter to Simons Town police.

Traut has urged anyone who may have been a victim to a similar modus operandi to contact Simons Town police or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

