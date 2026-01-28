Crime

WATCH: Fraud syndicate taken down in Bryanstan

Compiled by Shaun Holland and Michel Bega

28 January 2026

A fraud syndicate operating out of a Bryanston office park was taken down on Tuesday.

The Hawks led a major global law enforcement raid on multiple syndicate premises in Bryanston and Joburg’s northern suburbs.

It was one of the largest takedowns of its kind in the world.

This comes after a five-year investigation into an Israeli-based syndicate that operates a massive global investment and money-laundering scam across several markets.

Several suspects, including senior figures and multiple call centre agents, were arrested during the operation.

The investigation remains ongoing, with further arrests not ruled out. The suspects are expected to appear before a Gauteng magistrate’s court on Wednesday.

Read more on these topics

Bryanston fraud hawks Syndicate

