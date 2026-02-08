Wiandre Pretorius, implicated in Madlanga commission, dies by suicide after attempted hit

It is believed that Pretorius used a firearm.

Wiandre Pretorius, implicated in Witness D’s testimony before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, has taken his own life.

It’s alleged that the 41-year-old shot himself at a petrol filling station in Brakpan on the East Rand on Saturday, 7 February 2026.

According to the South African Police Service (Saps), the incident unfolded in the presence of his partner, a police sergeant, following a dispute.

ALSO READ: ‘Get down!’: Inside slain Madlanga commission witness Marius van der Merwe’s last moments

The exact circumstances of his death is under investigated.

“According to reports, this deceased was driving with his friend. He called his fiancée to come to the garage. An argument ensued, and he allegedly turned the gun on himself.

“So we are still investigating. But we can confirm that we have registered an inquest docket following this incident,” National police spokesperson, Athlenda Mathe confirmed on Sunday.

Pretorius narrowly escaped death after gunmen riddled his car with 16 bullets in an attempted hit in Boksburg, Ekurhuleni, on Thursday, 5 February.

#MadlangaCommission | Mr Wiandre Pretorius, who earlier this week reported an alleged attempt on his life outside his residence in Boksburg, during which unknown suspects reportedly discharged firearms, has died after he allegedly took his own life at a petrol filling station in… pic.twitter.com/MIOL2KHe3Y — Justice, Crime Prevention and Security (@CrimeWatch_RSA) February 8, 2026

The 41-year-old was named by Witness D, Marius van der Merwe, in his testimony at the Madlanga commission in November 2025.

Van der Merwe was later gunned down outside his home by unknown assailants on 5 December.

Following his murder, President Cyril Ramaphosa assured that security would be tightened to protect witnesses and those mentioned at the Madlanga commission.

NOW READ: ‘I am being seen as the killer police’: EMPD’s Mkhwanazi denies involvement in Witness D’s murder [VIDEO]