Attempted hit on Wiandre Pretorius implicated at Madlanga commission

The alleged hit by three gunmen occurred in Boksburg

There has been an attempted hit in Boksburg, Ekurhuleni, on an alleged law enforcement officer implicated at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

The alleged hit on Wiandre Pretorius by three gunmen occurred in Klapper Street, near Boekenhout Street in Van Dyk Park, on Thursday morning at about 09:25am.

According to reports, Pretorius called for help in a voice note.

In the recording, he said the attackers tried to hijack or kill him and that his bakkie was shot multiple times before he managed to escape.

Attempted hit

Pretorius, who survived the hit, was named by Witness D, Marius van der Merwe, in testimony at the Madlanga Commission. Van der Merwe was later gunned down outside his home by unknown assailants.

Police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said they are investigating an attempted murder case following the shooting.

“It is reported that the victim was about to drive into his residence when attacked by unknown suspects driving a white Toyota Vitz. They fired shots at him before driving away. The victim escaped unharmed, and the motive of the shooting is unknown at this stage. Investigations are underway.”

Nevhuhulwi said Pretorius is in a place of safety after his ordeal.

Shot 16 times

Gauteng Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Tommy Mthombeni said Pretorius’s car was shot at 16 times.

“He was driving into his driveway, and when the suspects opened fire. He took cover.”

Mthombeni said no arrests have been made.

Protecting witnesses

Madlanga commission spokesperson Jeremy Michaels says, after the assassination of Van de Merwe, the commission met with the relevant law enforcement agencies and has taken all necessary measures to ensure the safety and security of both witnesses and the commission’s staff.

“We are aware that Mr Pretorius has been in contact with other law enforcement agencies. I don’t want to get into the details of that. I can’t at this point. But of course, we are concerned for the lives of any people who may have information that is relevant to the commission.

“We urge all individuals who have information that can assist the commission in its work within the terms of reference and have not yet come forward to the commission. They are welcome to contact the commission’s hotline,” Michaels said.

Shootings

Van der Merwe was shot dead in Brakpan in December last year.

He implicated suspended Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) top cop Julius Mkhwanazi in criminal activity during his testimony at the commission.

Mkhwanazi denied that payments he received from tenderpreneur Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala were bribes linked to his alleged involvement in the blue lights saga.

Mkhwanazi is accused of unlawfully enabling the installation of blue lights on vehicles owned by Matlala without the necessary authorisation.

He was later questioned about whether he had received money from Matlala. Mkhwanazi described their relationship as very close, saying he treated Matlala “like a brother”, before confirming that he had indeed received financial assistance.

