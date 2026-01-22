‘I am being seen as the killer police’: EMPD’s Mkhwanazi denies involvement in Witness D’s murder [VIDEO]

The EMPD official further denied knowing Marius van der Merwe.

Suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) Deputy Chief Julius Mkhwanazi has denied any involvement in the murder of Marius van der Merwe, also known as Witness D.

Mkhwanazi took the witness stand before parliament’s ad hoc committee at the Good Hope Chamber in Cape Town on Thursday.

He previously gave evidence before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, which is investigating criminality, political interference and corruption within the justice system.

Mkhwanazi testified about van der Merwe’s killing, who appeared as Witness D before the Madlanga commission in November 2025.

Van der Merwe was shot dead in front of his family in what appeared to be a hit at his home in Brakpan, Gauteng, on 5 December.

The shooting occurred a day after Mkhwanazi concluded his testimony at the commission on 4 December.

Van der Merwe, a former EMPD officer and private security firm owner, had testified that Mkhwanazi ordered the disposal of the body of a suspect who had been tortured and killed by EMPD officers in 2022.

According to van der Merwe’s testimony, the body was dumped in a dam to conceal the murder.

EMPD Deputy Chief Julius Mkhwanazi testimony on Witness D’s murder

Mkhwanazi said he learned of van der Merwe’s death while reading a newspaper at the airport, describing the news as “very disturbing and hurting”.

“When the flight was delayed, I decided to read a newspaper,” he said, adding that he didn’t entertain social media.

He told the committee that the article linked the killing to van der Merwe’s testimony and alleged that he was being portrayed as a criminal.

He asked the committee to read van der Merwe’s statement submitted to the Madlanga commission.

“I don’t know Witness D and he even said in his statement that he doesn’t know me,” Mkhwanazi said.

“I started to know Witness D after his murder, but I don’t know him physically. I never saw him,” the EMPD deputy chief continued.

Mkhwanazi acknowledged that he was present at the scene during the 2022 incident, but denied any wrongdoing.

“I woke up and I went there,” he said.

He maintained that his presence was to celebrate the successful recovery of stolen goods by EMPD officers.

Mkhwanazi further accused van der Merwe of serious crimes, claiming he was involved in the torture of a 59-year-old woman and killing illegal miners.

“I have an affidavit of a white person complaining that they have been tortured by this Witness D.”

Safety concerns

Mkhwanazi told the committee that the association of his name with van der Merwe’s death had deeply “disturbed” his family.

He further claimed that his attorney had recently been shot, which heightened his concerns.

“It gives me worries now. I can’t even move out of the house because I am being seen as the killer police… where I go I kill people, I don’t know for what.”

Mkhwanazi denied instructing van der Merwe to dispose of a body during the 2022 operation.

“I never issued an instruction. I don’t know that person and he doesn’t know me.”

He added: “You’ll be judged by social media, but it is worrying when people are dying like this and you are quiet.”

Allegations

Mkhwanazi faces allegations of unlawfully facilitating the installation of blue lights on vehicles owned by businessman Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala without the required authorisation from the City of Ekurhuleni.

The allegations relate to two memorandums of understanding he signed in October 2021, which allegedly created an unofficial relationship between the EMPD and Matlala’s companies, Cat VIP Protection Services and Medicare24 Tshwane District.

As a result, Mkhwanazi was suspended in February 2023, and the matter was referred to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid).

He returned to work on 24 May 2023.

Ipid released its findings in September 2023.

Further investigations and suspension

Mkhwanazi was also investigated by Ipid for allegedly shielding three EMPD officers accused of crimes including copper theft.

Additional claims presented to the Madlanga commission allege that he approved 55 irregular promotions within three months of his appointment as deputy chief in December 2023.

Questions were also raised about the legality of his appointment. EMPD chief Isaac Mapiyeye and former Ekurhuleni city manager Imogen Mashazi told the commission that Mkhwanazi assumed the role without undergoing the mandatory competency assessment.

Mkhwanazi was suspended for a second time in November 2025.

