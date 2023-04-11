Police arrest woman for stabbing husband to death

By Faizel Patel

A 20-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with the murder of her husband in Limpopo.

Police in Naboomspruit, in the Waterberg District, handcuffed the woman on Monday.

Spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the incident took place on a farm outside Mookgophong.

Stabbing

“It is alleged that in the morning in question, the couple had a heated argument. According to the information received, the suspect (wife) accused her 25-year-old husband of having an affair. She allegedly stabbed her husband with a sharp object on the upper body.

“The victim was taken to hospital where he was certified dead on arrival. The suspect was arrested,” Ledwaba said.

The provincial commissioner of the South African Police Services (Saps), Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has condemned the incident.

“People experiencing relationship challenges are urged to seek professional assistance.”

The suspect is expected to appear before the Mookgophong Magistrate’s Court on a charge of murder.

CIT heists

Meanwhile, Gauteng police foiled another cash-in-transit (CIT) heist on Saturday, shooting and killing two suspected robbers.

National police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said a multidisciplinary team was following up on intelligence driven information when they intercepted a group of armed suspects along John Vorster Drive in Centurion.

“During the interception, two robbers were fatally wounded during a shootout with police. Three AK47 automatic rifles were recovered.”

On Thursday, nine CIT robbers were fatally wounded during a shootout with police in Sebokeng.

Three others are in hospital under police guard.

Members of the Saps Tactical Response Team (TRT) were following up on crime intelligence driven information relating to suspects who were on their way to commit a CIT robbery when the shootout took place.

Bystanders killed

On Wednesday, two innocent bystanders were killed and another wounded following a CIT heist in Putfontein on the East Rand.

Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) spokesperson Ignatius Maphike said one of the guards was injured during the robbery.

