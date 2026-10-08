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Woman escapes kidnapping attempt, suspects open fire on EMPD officers in Thembisa

Picture of Faizel Patel

By Faizel Patel

Senior Journalist

2 minute read

8 October 2026

06:13 am

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Officers were executing routine patrols when they heard a young woman screaming for help

Woman escapes kidnapping attempt, suspects open fire on EMPD officers in Tembisa

Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

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Quick-thinking Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) officers thwarted an alleged kidnapping in Thembisa, rescuing a terrified woman who ran to a police vehicle for help.

The incident occurred at about 8pm on Wednesday evening.

Screaming

EMPD officers were executing routine patrols on Link Road, between Esselen and Liliba near the dam in Thembisa, when they heard a young woman screaming for help.

According to EMPD spokesperson Kelebogile Thepa, officers immediately stopped.

“A 27-year-old woman ran towards the police vehicle and jumped inside for safety. She informed officers that four males driving a white Toyota Avanza had attempted to kidnap her.

“The officers gave chase. The suspects fled on foot, and two ran into the Emfihlweni Cemetery, and the other two, including the driver of the vehicle, fled towards the Esselen Park area. During the chase, the suspects opened fire towards the officers,” Thepa said.

Kidnapping

Thepa added that the suspects evaded arrest because of the darkness in the cemetery area.

“No officers were injured, and no arrests were made.”

A case of attempted kidnapping and attempted murder will be opened with Thembisa police for further investigation.

The EMPD said it will be working closely with the SA Police Service (Saps) to trace the suspects and the vehicle.

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Information

The EMPD appeal to the public for any information about the incident or the whereabouts of the suspects.

“We further urge community members, especially women, to remain vigilant, avoid walking alone in isolated areas, open velds, and unlit streets at night, and report any suspicious vehicles or persons immediately.”

The EMPD condemned the continued targeting of women by violent and ruthless criminals, adding that it will not rest until those responsible are brought to book.

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attempted murder Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) Gauteng SAPS Gender-based Violence (GBV) kidnapping South African Police Service (SAPS)
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