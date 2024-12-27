Women arrested in Free State for allegedly stabbing boyfriends

The two female suspects were arrested hours apart and will both appear in court on 27 December on murder charges.

Two women have been arrested in separate stabbing incidents in the Free State.

The crimes were committed roughly six hours and 100km apart, but featured a very similar pattern.

Women in South Africa have been plagued by gender-based violence and femicide, but activists often highlight that men can also be victims in domestic disputes.

Stabbing in Mangaung

Emergency responders were called to a house in Phahameng in Mangaung after Christmas celebrations turned violent.

Police attended the scene at roughly 8.30pm on 25 December and found a 30-year-old man had suffered a stab wound to the chest.

The man was declared dead at the scene and a woman believed to be his partner was arrested.

“Further investigations led to the arrest of the 30-year-old girlfriend who was found at the house and the recovery of a possible murder weapon,” stated Free State police spokesperson Sergeant Mahlomola Kareli.

Woman arrested in Bultfontein

Several hours later, police in Bultfontein attended a domestic dispute that also had tragic ending.

A 30-year-old woman was arrested at roughly 2am on 26 December for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend to death.

“On arrival, police found an African male lying in a pool of blood. The 28-year-old victim was declared dead at the scene,” confirmed Kareli.

Both women are set to appear in court on 27 December.

Women disproportionately victims

Between July and September, police crime stats show that 957 women were murdered in South Africa.

Additionally, 1 567 attempted murder cases featuring female victims were opened, while 14 366 assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm cases were opened by female complainants in those three months.

SaferSpaces reported that over half of all women murdered were done so by an intimate male partner and that just under half of all woman reported some form of economic or emotional abuse by men in South Africa.

However, Fathers4Justice state that almost 40% of men have experienced some form of domestic violence, but are far less likely to report the incidents to authorities.

