SA still plagued by GBV, say criminologists

SA's high rates of GBV is rooted in a history of a lack of norms and high levels of criminality, says an expert.

SA has one of the highest rates of cases of gender-based violence in the world and this is rooted in a history of a lack of norms and high levels of criminality, according to an expert

“Alcohol and drug abuse, disrespect for women, treating women as possessions and objects, disregard for women and children’s rights and inequality of women have become the norm in some SA cultures,” said Prof Anni Hesselink, criminologist at the University of Limpopo.

Hesselink was reacting to the death of a Tshwane metro police department (TMPD) officer who was allegedly shot dead by her partner on Tuesday.

TMPD spokesperson Senior Superintendent Isaac Mahamba said the incident occurred at the officer’s residence in Pretoria West, Lotus Gardens.

“The details leading to this tragedy are unknown and the case is being investigated by the South African Police Service. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones of our departed colleague as they navigate this profound loss,” he said.

Mahamba said the suspect fled the scene using the victim’s vehicle and headed to Limpopo where he was later apprehended.

Hesselink said SA has the highest rates of GBV incidents, despite all the government’s campaigns to raise awareness.

“We have to ask why the gender-based violence trends are not decreasing? In most cases, offenders are exposed from childhood to brutal family violence, physical and emotional abuse, cold and uninvolved parents, violent role models that are then passed on from generation to generation, a cycle of violence,” she said.

Rural criminologist Dr Witness Maluleka said incidents like this were an escalating common cause.

“The firearm control regulations should be urgently improved and rectified. Officers should be encouraged to book in and out their firearms when they report on duty, as they are often used to solve domestic issues and love-triangle disputes.

“In essence, standing order 108 should be made strict in terms of controlling and managing firearms issued to officials,” he said.

Maluleka said accountability and consequence management should be done, in addition to adherence to the code of conduct.

“This norm cannot be justified, as it is becoming a common nature, which never seems to subside and it is very worrying,” Maluleke said.

Meanwhile, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) have arrested two suspects involved in the murder of an off-duty police officer in Pretoria in October 2022.

Spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Lloyd Ramovha said this week a significant breakthrough was made when they apprehended and charged Joseph Mjozi Makhubele and Bongani Wilson Mabena with the murder of the officer, their accomplice and other serious crimes.

“The duo was additionally charged on 18 December by the Serious Organised Crime Investigation, Pretoria, for a Mabopane case registered in October 2022. They initially appeared in the Ga-Rankuwa Magistrate’s Court for the murder of a police officer and have now also been charged with the murder of their deceased accomplice, who died at the crime scene,” he said.

Ramovha said on the night of the incident, an off-duty police officer and his girlfriend were ambushed by three armed suspects upon arriving home in Mabopane, who demanded valuables.

“During the confrontation, the officer retrieved his service pistol and engaged in a shoot-out with the suspects, resulting in the death of one suspect. Tragically, the officer was fatally shot by another suspect,” he said.

