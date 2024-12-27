Suspected illegal miners, including 11 foreigners, arrested in Mpumalanga as explosives, guns seized

The suspects have been charged with contravention of the Immigration Act, as they were in South Africa unlawfully.

Nearly 20 suspected illegal miners, including 11 foreign nationals, have been arrested at an abandoned mine in Mpumalanga.

The suspects, aged between 22 and 39, were apprehended by officers of the South African Police Service (Saps), with assistance from the South African National Defence Force (SANDF), on Boxing Day, 26 December, as part of Operation Vala Umgodi.

“Amongst the arrested suspects, 11 are foreign nationals whilst eight are South Africans, and they were nabbed after members from crime intelligence received information about illegal mining activities being carried out in an abandoned mine in Barberton,” Mpumalanga police spokesperson Donald Mdhluli said in a statement.

Explosive, firearms found on illegal miners in Mpumalanga

Mdhluli noted that a preliminary investigation revealed one of the suspected illegal miners, also known as zama zamas, was found in possession of a firearm while out on parole after a previous murder conviction.

Three firearms were also confiscated during the operation.

“The items seized from the suspects include a shotgun, revolver, 303 Rifle, about 32 live ammunition, as well as one cartridge case.

“The rifle confiscated was reportedly stolen, and a case was opened in Barberton Police Station,” Mdhluli added.

Other suspects were found in possession of explosives and now face charges related to illegal mining.

Several have also been charged with contravention of the Immigration Act, as they were in South Africa unlawfully.

The alleged zama zamas are expected to appear in the Barberton Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 30 December.

Mpumalanga Acting Commissioner Zeph Mkhwanazi commended the arrests, emphasising the continued efforts to combat illegal mining activities.

“Their hard work paid off as firearms, as well as explosives and other equipment used in illegal mining activities, were confiscated,” Mkhwanazi said.

Additional arrests in Limpopo

In Limpopo, nine suspects were apprehended in Thohoyandou on Christmas Eve, 24 December.

Around 08:30, police officers conducted stop-and-search operations in Makwarela township under the Thohoyandou policing area, where five undocumented foreign nationals, aged between 20 and 30, were arrested.

While continuing the operation along the R524 road near Manini Village, officers stopped a suspicious vehicle carrying three men.

“Upon searching the vehicle, they discovered a 9mm pistol in the possession of the driver. The driver was arrested and charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

“One of the passengers was also found to be undocumented and was charged under the Immigration Act,” Limpopo police spokesperson Stephen Thakeng said.

Thakeng added that two more undocumented individuals, aged 24 and 27, were apprehended further along the R524 road, near Phangame Shopping Centre.

The suspects are expected to appear before the Thohoyandou Magistrate’s Court on Friday.