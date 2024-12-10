Deadline looms for spaza shop registration amid compliance push

The deadline for spaza shop registration is fast approaching, with government warnings about closure for noncompliant businesses.

With the deadline looming for spaza shop registration, Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa reaffirmed that the 21-day period set by government is to address compliance requirements.

Spaza shop owners have until Friday to register their businesses. President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the 21-day registration period last month as part of the government’s response to rising cases of suspected food poisoning.

Hlabisa warned that there would be consequences for noncompliance. “Spaza shops that fail to meet the requirements, such as lacking the necessary documents like a South African ID, will have to close down as they will be operating illegally.

Non-compliant spaza shops will close down

“Those who could not obtain the required documents during the 21 days must close their doors until the operator applies and completes the process,” he said.

After Friday, municipalities will begin reviewing documents submitted during the registration period. “Registration doesn’t automatically mean approval to operate. The second phase documents are screened to verify the necessary documents.

“Some municipalities might complete this process and issue the licence, while others may take longer, even beyond the festive season, due to the volume of applications.

ALSO READ: Namib Mills cleared of wrongdoing in Eastern Cape food poisoning case

“From there, operating licences will be issued to those complying and with valid documents.”

Yesterday, City of Tshwane MMC Sarah Mabotsa reported that an estimated 4 000 applications had been received. The City of Joburg estimated it had received about 5 950 applications. ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said more than 51 000 spaza shops have been registered nationwide, with the majority in KwaZulu-Natal.

Hlabisa also highlighted the efforts to identify unregistered spaza shops, emphasising the role of community structures.

Identifying unregistred shops

Government is preparing to deploy 520 inspectors across 52 districts to ensure compliance.

“Spaza shops already closed for noncompliance will remain shut until they meet the requirements. Those that can’t apply at all due to ineligibility have to close permanently.

“Ward committees will play a role in identifying unregistered shops. Community members are encouraged to report unregistered operations to municipalities.

ALSO READ: 51 788 spaza shops have applied for registration since Ramaphosa’s announcement – Mbalula

“To support enforcement, the government is employing 10 health inspectors per district, totalling 520 nationwide.”

While some have called on Ramaphosa to extend the deadline, Bongani Nkosi of the Township Economic Commission SA, an initiative aimed at fostering sustainable economic growth in the townships, argued against it.

“The president’s deadline for compliance was sufficient. It does not prevent South Africans from applying for registration beyond the date. The deadline was primarily aimed at controlling businesses operating illegally,” Nkosi said.

President’s deadline sufficient

He said they feared an extension would prolong noncompliance and the informal nature of some spazas might persist. “We need stricter enforcement and monitoring to prevent illegal operations and ensure all businesses, whether foreign or South African-owned, comply with the law.”

Food safety expert Prof Lucia Anelich from Anelich Consulting emphasised the need for a systematic plan for government intervention.

“Regular review of actions taken and progress made [or not] should occur and the plan tweaked as necessary and communicated to all provinces for local authority immediate action. The joint committee should involve nongovernmental experts and have police involvement, too,” she said.

NOW READ: ‘We are coming for you’ – Ntshavheni warns as more than 1 000 spaza shops closed