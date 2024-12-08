Namibian company cleared of wrongdoing in Eastern Cape food poisoning case

Namib Mills' instant porridge product was blamed for the death of three children but tests have proven the food to be clean.

A Namibian food manufacturer will be allowed to sell their porridge product in South Africa again after it was cleared of culpability in a food poisoning incident.

Namib Mills’ Top Score vanilla instant porridge was removed from shelves in late September after it was blamed for the death of three children in Mdantsane.

The National Consumer Commission (NCC) said last week a hold on the sale of the product had been lifted after tests showed the product contained no harmful chemicals.

No organophosphates

Four children were taken to hospital on the morning of 28 September after having consumed the porridge the previous evening.

The three victims — two from the same household — were aged between one and four, with the seven-year-old fourth child later discharged in stable condition.

The product was swiftly removed from shelves and an investigation was launched against Namib Mills and the national retailer where the product was purchased by the victims’ caregivers.

Tests were done to analyse the chemical composition of the porridge as well as determine if any organophosphates were present.

The NCC confirmed that all testing, which revealed no adverse findings, were done through accredited laboratories.

“Based on the above finding, Namib Mills has not contravened the provisions of the Consumer Protection Act, particularly section 55, which relates to the provision of safe and quality goods,” stated the NCC.

“The final analysis of the laboratory tests conducted on the batches did not show traces of contaminants of concern, necessitating the closure of the product recall, meaning that the product could be supplied to the market,” confirmed acting NCC Commissioner Hardin Ratshisusu.

‘A situation where everyone loses’

Namib Mills expressed their deep sympathy for the families involved, both at the time of the incident, as well as when the hold on their product was released.

The company told The Citizen that the situation had taken an emotional toll on everyone involved, adding that it had been a great challenge for all associated with Namib Mills.

“Being drawn into something that has been proven unrelated to our product has required extensive effort and resources to demonstrate our innocence,” said Namib Mills Brand Manager Diego Talaya.

“It is a situation where, unfortunately, everyone loses,” he added.

Economic damages

Namib Mills reiterated their commitment to the highest regulatory standards and supported swift evidence-based actions when incidents occur to ensure fairness and a minimising of unnecessary harm.

Taking the brunt of the blame came with economic and reputational damage, but the company declined to comment on whether it felt it was owed compensation.

“Damage to a brand caused by misinformation and speculation can be irreparable, even when evidence ultimately clears the company. Our focus remains on moving forward,” said Talaya.

“The heart of Namib Mills has always been our consumers. Regardless of the challenges, we will always strive to do what is right and maintain the trust that our customers place in us,” he concluded.

