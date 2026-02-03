Zuma likely didn’t have intimate dinner with Jeffrey Epstein: This is what you need to know

In one email, Mark Lloyd, who identified himself as a friend of Epstein, wrote to Vera to arrange a “small dinner” with Zuma.

Late sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein is unlikely to have had dinner with former President Jacob Zuma during a trip to London in 2010

According to reports, Zuma undertook a three-day state visit to the United Kingdom from 3 to 5 March 2010 at the invitation of Queen Elizabeth II.

Zuma dinner

In one email, Mark Lloyd, who identified himself as a friend of Epstein, wrote to a woman identified as Vera to arrange a “small dinner” with Zuma.

The email in the Epstein Files sent on Thursday, 4 March 2010, reads as follows:

“Dear Vera, I am a friend of Jeffrey Epstein, and I have been asked to help arrange a small dinner tomorrow night for President Jacob Zuma of South Africa at the Ritz Hotel at 7:00pm tomorrow evening. Jeffrey suggested that I invite you, as you would be certain to add some real glamour to the occasion.”

Epstein in jail

Initial reports suggested Zuma may have had an intimate dinner with Epstein and the model. However, it is unlikely that Epstein was in London at the time.

Epstein set foot in the Palm Beach County Stockade to begin serving a 18 month jail sentence on 30 June 2008.

His period of incarceration lasted just over a year, and he was released from jail on 22 July 2009 and was placed on a one-year probation and house arrest in Florida until August 2010.

The alleged dinner, described in the Epstein files, took place on Friday, 5 March 2010, at the Ritz in London.

ALSO READ: Epstein Files: Cape Town emerges as playground for scouting models

Model

In an email to Epstein on 6 March, a day after the dinner, Lloyd asked Epstein where he was, referring to a model.

“[Name redacted] was magnificent! She is that rare combination of elegance, charm, and natural beauty, and what is more, she is smart with it! She made a very positive impression on all those who met her, so thank you very much indeed for this introduction,” Lloyd said.

ALSO READ: Epstein’s reach threatens South African girls

Zuma ‘impressive’

Lloyd then speaks about the dinner with Zuma and asks where Epstein was.

“That aside, we aft found Jacob Zuma a much more impressive character than we had expected; he displayed more gravitas and none of the macho bluster he is generally portrayed as having by the tabloid press.

“When are you coming to London? Can you travel yet, or are restrictions for that still in place? Is the island back in operation or closed down until your ‘Alhambra’ project is completed? As ever, Mark,” [sic] he wrote.

‘Unlawful conduct

On Monday, the Jacob Zuma Foundation dismissed claims that the former president was involved in any “unlawful conduct” following the emergence of documents and emails that link Zuma to an intimate dinner organised by Epstein in London in 2010.

The Jacob Zuma Foundation spokesperson, Mzwanele Manyi, claimed it was a smear campaign against Zuma.

Zuma is not the only high-profile person mentioned in the Epstein files.

The fresh cache of files related to the investigation into Epstein contains documents that reference US President Donald Trump and other high-profile figures, including Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, and British billionaire Richard Branson.

Virgin Group respond

The Virgin Group said any contact Richard and Joan Branson had with Epstein took place on only a few occasions more than twelve years ago, and was limited to group or business settings, such as a charity tennis event.

“When Epstein offered a charity donation, the Bransons asked their team to carry out due diligence before accepting the donation, which uncovered serious allegations.

“As a result of what the due diligence uncovered, Virgin Unite did not take the donation, and Richard and Joan decided not to meet or speak with Epstein again.

“Had they had the full picture and information, there would have been no contact whatsoever – Richard believes that Epstein’s actions were abhorrent and supports the right to justice for his many victims.”

WATCH: Zuma’s MK party’s electoral success orchestrated by ‘apartheid forces’, Mbeki claims