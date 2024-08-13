‘Chidimma is a beneficiary of crime’: Mayibuye Mandela demands R23m over alleged ‘stolen’ identity

In the letter Mandela listed two "immediate actions" he thought were essential in resolving the case of this "fraudulent act".

Nelson Mandela’s great-grandchild Mayibuye Mandela has called on the government to reimburse the victim of alleged identity theft in an investigation into Chidimma Adetshina’s nationality.

The former Miss SA contestant received backlash from South Africans for weeks, with some doubting her eligibility to be the face of the nation because her father is reportedly Nigerian.

A recent investigation by the Department of Home Affairs found prima facie indications of fraud and identity theft committed by Chidimma Adetshina’s mother, who is from Mozambique.

“An innocent South African mother, whose identity may have been stolen as part of the alleged fraud committed by Adetshina’s mother, suffered as a result because she could not register her child,” part of the department’s statement read.

’23 million is very small for the suffering of that family’- Mandela

Mandela recently wrote a letter to Home Affairs demanding compensation for the emotional, financial and societal distress suffered by that nameless family.

“You cannot excuse the depression, the anxiety, psychological problem that she has faced trying to fight against this fraudulent act done by Chidimma’s mother with the assistance of the [Home Affairs] officials,” said Mandela.

In the letter Mandela listed two “immediate actions” he thought were essential in resolving the case of this “fraudulent act”.

The first was compensation of R23 million for all the financial losses they have endured over the past 23 years.

ALSO READ: ‘After ALL that’: Burna boy teases SA after Mia Le Roux wins Miss SA 2024

Additionally, the activist called for the arrest and prosecution of all those implicated in the case, including Adetshina’s mother and complicit Home Affairs employees.

He said these two options were essential in restoring the family’s dignity. Mandela said the law is straightforward and should the accused be found guilty, theirs and Chidimma’s South African citizenship should be revoked.

“Chidimma is a beneficiary of a crime. This is not a fight against the beautiful lady but against a crime committed allegedly,” he told The Citizen.

Mandela said if the department refuses to compensate the family, it should be taken to court. He said should the matter reach court, the department would probably have to pay more than the R23 million he calculated.

ALSO READ: Home Affairs finds evidence of fraud by Chidimma Adetshina’s mother

“23 million is a very small amount for the suffering of that family. For the trauma and that they’ve been ripped off for the past two decades,” said Mandela.

Space to probe Chidimma’s case

Home Affairs has since called for patience as it continues its investigation. It also warned against “inflaming divisions”.

ALSO READ: ‘My home town has been taken over by illegal foreign nationals,’ claims ActionSA’s Mashaba

Foreign nationals looking for greener pastures

Adetshina’s case sparked a national debate and calls for investigations into foreigners who run businesses or own homes in SA.

Spokesperson for the Africa Diaspora Forum (ADF), Ngqabutho Mabhena, said immigrants in South Africa were simply looking for greener pastures.

ALSO READ: Mashaba blames ANC, foreign nationals for Alex shutdown

“What would happen is that naturally there would be competition between those who are also in the same space of business,” said Mabhena.

He believes South Africans were not xenophobic and a struggling South African economy has placed a strain on the relationship between South Africans and foreign nationals.

“South Africans have been living side by side with foreign nationals even during the days of apartheid,” he said.