‘Don’t deny anti-Semitism’ – SAJBD pickets outside Lamola’s office

The South African Jewish Board of Deputies says anti-Semitism cases increased by 631% between October and December last year.

The SAJBD picketed outside the offices of Minister Lamola at the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development in Pretoria, 12 February 2024. They are picketing over claims that the minister made on 702 stating that antisemitism should be dismissed as it is not a problem in SA . Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

Members of the South African Jewish Board of Deputies (SAJBD) picketed outside the offices of Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Ronald Lamola yesterday to protest what they have described as his denial of anti-Semitism.

SAJBD spokesperson Charisse Zeifert said the board has previously issued a statement on the cases of anti-Semitism, the methodology used to collate the information and the status of each case and added it rose by 631% between October and December last year.

“Lamola on 702 doubled down on his anti-Semitism denial, following his initial comments on BBC Hard Talk, the previous week. Yet, speaking on 702 he said there is nonsense. It must be really dismissed. It has never been reported to any law enforcement authority in South Africa that there is such a thing,” she said.

Zeifert said Lamola told BBC HardTalk there was no threat, or harm to the Jewish people and it was a figment of the imagination.

Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

“We call on Lamola to rectify the untruths created and an assurance that the department of justice will take anti-Semitism as seriously as all other forms of hate in our country, including racism, homophobia, xenophobia and Islamophobia,” she said.

Dr Benjamin Rapanyane, head of political studies and international relations at North-West University, said the board did a good thing by picketing.

“But it cannot be generalised that the entire country is practising anti-Semitism or shows acts of hostility towards Jews.

“Our rainbow nation is still safe for Jews. It is home to the largest community of Jews in the diaspora,” he said.

Political analyst Piet Croucamp said “the assumption being made is that those anti-Semitic acts originate from the government’s policy or a pro-Palestinian policy. The government has disassociated itself from Hamas and that link it just won’t accept”.

Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

Croucamp said the government didn’t have a problem with Jews, but a problem with Israel.

He said there was no link between the government going to the International Court of Justice and anti-Semitic behaviour in society.

“It’s like they are knocking on heaven’s door, but nobody will answer.”