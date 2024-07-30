Gauteng government launches e-Panic app, but public doubts it will work

The e-Panic button aims to combat crime and domestic violence in Gauteng.

The Gauteng provincial government has officially unveiled its e-Panic app, which it hopes will curb crime and address the persistent issue of domestic violence in the province.

Gauteng MEC of e-Government, Bonginkosi Dhlamini, on Monday urged the public to download the e-Panic app.

“The panic button has been created to fight against crime and persistent issues of domestic violence in Gauteng.

“The response team is fully equipped to assist residents in times of need,” said Dhlamini in a statement.

The panic button enables residents to alert authorities during an emergency, which should lead to prompt assistance from a response team.

In an effort to enhance the safety of the elderly and people with disabilities within communities, we are distributing panic buttons and helping citizens with smartphones to download the Gauteng ePanic Button app at the Saul Tsotetsi Sports Complex.#GrowingASaferGauteng pic.twitter.com/M7IMaERVMn — Gauteng e-Government (@GautengeGov) July 8, 2024

e-Panic button app

The Gauteng e-Panic app , which has a blue icon labelled “Crime Prevention Panic Button Gauteng”, features a panic button and a user-friendly interface. It’s available on Google Play and the App Store for Android and iOS devices.

Community members will have the option to download the app or use a panic device.

If you don’t have a smartphone, we are coming to your community to distribute these panic buttons. Kuzo’shuba! pic.twitter.com/Q1fB5lWizw — Panyaza Lesufi (@Lesufi) July 9, 2024

According to Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi, those without smartphones will be handed the physical panic button.

To register for the app, residents simply need to:

Search for “Gauteng Panic Button” on their device’s app store. Click the “install” button to download the app. Open the app and initiate the registration process. Enter their phone number and submit it to receive a one-time password (OTP) via SMS. Input the OTP and complete their profile by providing their name, surname, phone number, and email (optional). Accept the terms and conditions to finalise registration.

Social media reactions

Though the government continues to introduce new ideas, high levels of corruption and poor service delivery have led the public to doubt its ability to successfully run community projects.

When Lesufi announced bringing the panic button to communities earlier this month, South Africans shared their concerns about whether it will work.

“Another ill-conceived rent extraction project. Saps don’t even answer their phones. This ‘project’ will be abandoned because there is no infrastructure for it and no will from the intended responders,” said Nadia.

“We all know these won’t work. But at least whoever makes the devices will have milked a lot of money,” another doubtful citizen added.

Many shared that the panic button was indeed a needed innovation, however, they also shared that it would be rather useless if the police didn’t do their part when needed.