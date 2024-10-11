Shortage of matric exam markers in three subjects, says Umalusi

Monitors and invigilators have been in cluster-based training sessions since 2 October preparing for Umalusi's matric examinations.

Matric examination custodian Umalusi needs more markers for three key subjects.

The examination body held a briefing on Friday to assure those facing their final school hurdle that all was running smoothly.

Umalusi incorporates four examination bodies, the Department of Basic Education (DBE), the Independent Examination Board (IEB), the Department of Higher Education and Training (DHET) and the South African Comprehensive Assessment Institute (SACAI).

Teacher shortages

However, though marker shortages have been identified within the DBE, the other three boards reported a full complement.

The affected DBE subjects are History, English home language and both Afrikaans home and secondary language papers.

ALSO READ: UPDATE: Over 70 matriculants hospitalised after suspected poisoning discharged

Contingencies are in place, with Umalusi to conduct a fresh recruitment drive before considering staggered marking or extended marking sessions.

Umalusi CEO Dr Maki Rakometsi stated this was a perennial problem and that while risks could be handled, he hoped for better.

“In future, we don’t want stop-gap measures. They’ve got adequate time to plan so that next year there is a full complement,” he said.

A breakdown of the four boards’ readiness to mark exam papers. Picture: Umalusi

Tight security for exam papers

For those who will be marking, a standardised mark-capturing system will be in place featuring a double-entry system, where a marker enters a result before a colleague replicates the action.

Printing and storage of papers in underway, but Umalusi’s Mary Malia was tight-lipped on the procedures.

“All security protocols concerning the printing of examination materials are considered classified and treated with strict confidentiality,” said Malia.

“Disclosing any details would compromise the integrity of the entire process, or sharing specifics would risk undermining the measures designed to safeguard these examinations,” she added.

Cheating a criminal act

Teachers making up the monitoring and invigilation teams have been in cluster-based training sessions since 2 October.

ALSO READ: Extortion rackets force closure of schools in Mthatha, committee demands police action

He urged teachers and learners to uphold the honour of the process, declaring cheating a criminal offence.

“Cheating compromises the integrity of our national examination system, which we are mandated to jealously protect as a quality council,” he said.

Touching on external forces who may use extortion to promote their personal interests, as seen in Mthatha recently, Rakometsi made an impassioned plea.

“Please don’t touch the education of our children. It is something that is very delicate.

“It is close to all of us as South Africans. Not only to the parents of these children but to all of us because it is the future of this country,”