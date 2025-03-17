When do SA schools close for the holidays?

South African public schools will soon close for the first term. Here’s when students will return for the second term.

Term one draws to an end with South African public schools officially closing on Friday, 28 March 2025, marking the first quarter of the school year.

According to the Department of Basic Education (DBE), the second term will begin on 8 April, after a 10-day break for students.

Short break before second term

Public school students across all provinces will have just over a week to rest before the second term commences.

This period allows learners to recharge ahead of another academic stretch, which will run until 27 June 2025.

While the break is brief, students can use the time to prepare for the next term by revising coursework, engaging in educational activities, or participating in extracurricular programmes.

Here’s a comprehensive overview of the key dates on the 2025 school calendar to help parents stay ahead of the game.

TERM 1:

Schools start: 15 January 2025;

Schools close: 28 March 2025;

Public holidays: New Year’s Day (1 January 2025), Human Rights Day (21 March 2025); and

School holidays: 29 March to 7 April 2025.

TERM 2:

Schools start: 8 April 2025;

Schools close: 17 June 2025;

Public holidays: Good Friday (18 April 2025), Family Day (21 April 2025), Freedom Day (27 April 2025), Workers’ Day (1 May 2025), Youth Day (16 June 2025);

Special school holidays: 29 April to 2 May 2025; and

School holidays: 18 June to 8 July 2025.

TERM 3:

School start: 22 July 2025;

School closes: 3 October 2025;

Public holidays: National Women’s Day (9 August 2025), Heritage Day (24 September 2025); and

School holidays: 6 to 10 October 2025.

TERM 4:

School start: 13 October 2025;

School closes: 10 December 2025;

Administration days: 11 to 12 December 2025; and

Public holidays: Day of Reconciliation (16 December 2025), Christmas Day (25 December 2025), Day of Goodwill (26 December 2025).

2025 school calendar

The confirmed calendar for public schools features 27 standard school holidays, an increase from the 25 holidays in 2024.

Despite this increase, the total number of school holidays is still lower than in previous years.

However, the Department of Basic Education has introduced three additional holidays, thanks to the Public Holidays Act of 1994, which mandates that if a public holiday falls on a Sunday, the following Monday will also be a holiday.

