1,465 Grade 1 and 8 pupils yet to be placed in Gauteng schools

The Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) has successfully placed a total of 276,564 Grade 1 and 8 online admission applicants in schools, while 1,465 applicants remain unplaced.

“To deal with the pressure of placement in high pressure districts, the GDE is investing in more classrooms. We have transferred over – R240 million – to schools for the construction of classrooms. These funds will enable the construction of 229 classrooms in identified primary schools and 270 classrooms in identified high schools,” said the department in a statement on Friday.

“It is important to note that, the Department has also identified more than 17,000 applicants who did not submit all the necessary supporting documents to their applied school(s) or upload it on the system during the allocated time period. These are deemed unsuccessful applications. However, the system is currently open for them to upload and choose available schools.”

Documents required for Grade 8 applications:

• Parent and Child ID or Passport

• Refugee Permit

• Asylum Seeker Permit

• Permanent Residence Permit

• Study Permit

• Your South African Birth Certificate

• Proof of Home Address

• Proof of Work Address

• Latest School Report

Documents required for Grade 1 applications:

• Parent and Child ID or Passport

• Refugee Permit

• Asylum Seeker Permit

• Permanent Residence Permit

• Study Permit

• South African Birth certificate

• Proof of Home Address

• Proof of Work Address

• Latest School Report

• Clinic Card/Vaccination report

The department is also dealing with 866 appeals received since the placement period commenced last year as a result of applicants who could not be placed at their desired school and objected placement at an alternative school provided.

Outcomes of the appeals will be communicated to all applicants latest by Monday, 10 January 2022.

The late registration process will commence on Wednesday 12 January 2022.